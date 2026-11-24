East Bengal dramatically secured their first AFC Champions League Two victory with a late Jeakson Singh goal, boosting their qualification chances in a thrilling encounter against Al-Hussein SC.

Photograph: X

Key Points East Bengal secured their first AFC Champions League Two victory with a dramatic 87th-minute goal from Jeakson Singh on Tuesday.

The 1-0 win against Jordan's Al-Hussein SC at Salt Lake Stadium keeps East Bengal's knockout-stage hopes alive.

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa played a crucial role, making key saves to keep East Bengal in the contest, especially after the break.

The victory lifts East Bengal to second place in Group D with five points, ahead of their final group fixture against leaders Al-Shorta on December 8.

Both teams hit the woodwork multiple times in the second half, highlighting the intense nature of the match.

Jeakson Singh struck a dramatic 87th-minute winner as reigning Indian Super League champions East Bengal registered their first victory in the AFC Champions League Two with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jordan's Al-Hussein SC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

With their knockout-stage hopes hanging in the balance, East Bengal produced a gritty performance before Jeakson capitalised on a defensive lapse to send the home crowd into raptures.

The midfielder found the net with a right-footed finish from the centre of the box after the Al-Hussein defence struggled to deal with David Lalhlansanga's delivery from a corner.

Qualification Hopes Boosted

The crucial victory lifted East Bengal to second place in the group with five points from as many matches, keeping their slender qualification hopes alive ahead of their final group fixture -- an away match -- against leaders Al-Shorta in Baghdad, Iraq, on December 8.

Leaders Al-Shorta have already secured their place in the knockout stage from Group D, while the second spot remains up for grabs, giving East Bengal a chance to progress with a positive result in their final group fixture in Baghdad on December 8.

Both East Bengal and Al Hussein are now on five points each.

Al Hussein will face Oman's Al Seeb Club in their concluding group fixture on December 8.

Goalkeeper Lachenpa's Crucial Saves

The Antonio Lopez Habas' side had to endure sustained pressure from the Jordanian side, particularly after the break, with goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa playing a crucial role in keeping them in the contest.

Al-Hussein came agonisingly close to taking the lead in the first half but Lachenpa denied Aref Al Haj with a fine save in the 36th minute.

The visitors continued to threaten from distance and through set-pieces, with East Bengal's defence coming under considerable pressure.

Second Half Drama And Substitutions

The second half began at a frenetic pace, with both teams hitting the woodwork in quick succession. Dani Ramirez struck the crossbar for East Bengal in the 50th minute, while Al-Hussein's Aref Al Haj hit the woodwork twice, in the 49th and 53rd minutes, as the visitors pressed for an opener.

Lachenpa was again called into action to keep out efforts from Mohamed Rayhi and Aref Al Haj, while East Bengal struggled to establish control in midfield.

The hosts made attacking changes, bringing on Vishnu Puthiya and later Polish forward Lukasz Zwolinski in search of a breakthrough.

Al-Hussein also introduced fresh legs, with Masoud Juma and Ahmed Al Salman coming on as they chased a winning goal.

Jeakson Singh's Decisive Late Goal

As the match appeared headed for a stalemate, East Bengal earned a corner in the 87th minute.

Lalhlansanga's delivery found Jeakson in the box, and the midfielder made no mistake, scoring with a powerful right-footed strike to finally break the deadlock.

Al-Hussein attempted a late response, but East Bengal held firm through four minutes of added time to secure all three points.