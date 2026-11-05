Jaypal Malviya Wins Silver, Earns India's First LA 2028 Shooting Quota

Jaypal Malviya has made history by securing India's first shooting quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, winning a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships on Thursday.

Key Points Jaypal Malviya secured India's first quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in shooting.

He won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships on Thursday.

Malviya scored 242.2 in the final, securing second place and the Olympic quota.

He qualified for the final in third position after shooting 585 across six series.

The fast-rising Jaypal Malviya secured India's first quota in shooting for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by winning silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships here on Thursday.

Malviya's Performance And Olympic Qualification

Malviya shot 242.2 in the eight-man final to finish second and earn the coveted first Los Angeles Olympics quota for the country.

China's Hu Kai won gold with 243.9, while Czechia's Jindrich Dubovy bagged bronze with 220.9.

Earlier, Malviya entered the final of the men's 10m air pistol competition in third place after shooting 585 across six series in the qualification.