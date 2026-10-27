Jay-Z's Super Bowl moment arrives as rap icon prepares for halftime showcase

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles on February 14, marking a milestone for the rapper whose company Roc Nation has produced the spectacle since 2019.

IMAGE: The 56-year-old Jay-Z will lead a show broadcast on ABC and ESPN and streamed on Disney+ and the ESPN app. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show on February 14 in Los Angeles, the NFL announced on Monday.

The halftime performance is one of music's biggest global showcases, often drawing more than 100 million US television viewers and featuring legends such as Prince, Madonna and Beyonce.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has produced the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, with the rapper playing a key role in selecting performers.

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League announced on Monday.

The show at the NFL championship game is the most-coveted showcase in the world of music. US television ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher than the audience for the game itself.

Music's Biggest Names to Grace NFL Stage

Iconic artists including the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Madonna, Prince, and Bruce Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlined the show at the last Super Bowl.

Next year's Super Bowl will take place on February 14 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on Walt Disney's ABC and ESPN television networks and will stream on Disney+ and the ESPN app.

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Roc Nation's Long-Standing Partnership With NFL

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has produced the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, and he plays a key role in selecting each year's performer.

"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him."

Jay-Z is known for hits such as "99 Problems" and "Hard Knock Life."

The 56-year-old rapper has also collaborated with artists including Alicia Keys on "Empire State of Mind" and his wife, Beyonce, on "Crazy in Love".