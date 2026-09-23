Asian Games: Jay Meena Makes Soft Tennis History For India

Jay Meena has etched his name in history by securing India's first-ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, bringing home a bronze after a valiant effort in the men's singles semifinals.

Photograph: Jay Meena/Instagram

Key Points Jay Meena achieved India's inaugural soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, securing a bronze.

Meena, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, lost to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semifinals.

Despite falling three games behind, Meena staged a strong comeback, winning two games before Kurosaka closed out the match.

This historic achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian soft tennis on the international stage.

Meena's journey included a tough quarterfinal victory and participation in previous Asian Games editions.

Jay Meena secured India's first ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, fetching a bronze after losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semifinals in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Playing in his third Asian Games, the 26-year-old Meena produced a spirited fightback after falling three games behind but could not sustain the momentum, losing 2-4 (3-5, 1-4, 1-4, 4-1, 6-4, 1-4) to Kurosaka in the 45-minute clash.

Meena's Semifinal Battle

Meena, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and is a 2022 National Games gold-medallist, struggled to find his rhythm early on as Kurosaka established an advantage, winning the first two games 5-3 and 4-1. The Japanese player then moved further ahead by taking the third game 4-1, leaving Meena with little margin for error.

With his medal assured but a place in the final at stake, Meena mounted a strong fightback. He responded by taking the fourth game 4-1 and followed it up by edging a closely-contested fifth game 6-4 to reduce the deficit and keep his hopes of completing a remarkable comeback alive.

Historic Bronze Achievement

However, Kurosaka regrouped in the sixth game and closed out the contest 4-1 to book his place in the final, while Meena had to settle for the bronze.

Earlier in the day, Meena had reached the semifinals after seeing off the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) in a fiercely contested quarterfinal. Meena had also participated in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Asian Games.

He had earlier defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D to qualify for the quarterfinals. Meena previously won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event of the 2024 World Soft Tennis Championship.