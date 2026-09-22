India's Jay Meena reaches quarterfinals in Asian Games soft tennis

Discover how India's Jay Meena secured a spot in the soft tennis quarterfinals at the Asian Games, showcasing strong performances from Indian athletes in the prestigious tournament.
Key Points
- Jay Meena advanced to the soft tennis quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
- Meena secured a dominant 4-0 victory against Pakistan's Arain Hussain.
- Aryan Thakur won one match but lost another in the men's singles event.
- Aadhya Tiwari defeated Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani in women's singles.
India's Jay Meena progressed to the quarterfinals of soft tennis at the Asian Games. Jay defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D and will face the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in the quarterfinals.
Indian Players' Performance in Soft Tennis
However, Aryan Thakur registered a 4-0 win (4-1, 4-1, 4-0, 4-1) over Mongolia's Altangerel Bold-Erdene but lost 0-4 to Chen Po-Yi of Chinese Taipei at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.
In women's singles, Aadhya Tiwari defeated Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani 4-0 (4-2, 5-3, 4-1, 5-3).
She had lost 1-4 (4-1, 0-4, 0-4, 2-4, 4-6) to Thailand's Alisha Ziegler in her opening Group D match.