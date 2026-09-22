India's Jay Meena reaches quarterfinals in Asian Games soft tennis

Discover how India's Jay Meena secured a spot in the soft tennis quarterfinals at the Asian Games, showcasing strong performances from Indian athletes in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Jay Meena advanced to the soft tennis quarterfinals at the Asian Games.

Meena secured a dominant 4-0 victory against Pakistan's Arain Hussain.

Aryan Thakur won one match but lost another in the men's singles event.

Aadhya Tiwari defeated Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani in women's singles.

India's Jay Meena progressed to the quarterfinals of soft tennis at the Asian Games. Jay defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D and will face the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in the quarterfinals.

Indian Players' Performance in Soft Tennis

However, Aryan Thakur registered a 4-0 win (4-1, 4-1, 4-0, 4-1) over Mongolia's Altangerel Bold-Erdene but lost 0-4 to Chen Po-Yi of Chinese Taipei at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

In women's singles, Aadhya Tiwari defeated Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani 4-0 (4-2, 5-3, 4-1, 5-3).

She had lost 1-4 (4-1, 0-4, 0-4, 2-4, 4-6) to Thailand's Alisha Ziegler in her opening Group D match.