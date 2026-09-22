Home  » Sports » India's Jay Meena reaches quarterfinals in Asian Games soft tennis

India's Jay Meena reaches quarterfinals in Asian Games soft tennis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: September 22, 2026 16:35 IST 1 Minute Read
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Discover how India's Jay Meena secured a spot in the soft tennis quarterfinals at the Asian Games, showcasing strong performances from Indian athletes in the prestigious tournament.

Jay meena

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Jay Meena advanced to the soft tennis quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • Meena secured a dominant 4-0 victory against Pakistan's Arain Hussain.
  • Aryan Thakur won one match but lost another in the men's singles event.
  • Aadhya Tiwari defeated Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani in women's singles.

India's Jay Meena progressed to the quarterfinals of soft tennis at the Asian Games. Jay defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D and will face the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in the quarterfinals.

Indian Players' Performance in Soft Tennis

However, Aryan Thakur registered a 4-0 win (4-1, 4-1, 4-0, 4-1) over Mongolia's Altangerel Bold-Erdene but lost 0-4 to Chen Po-Yi of Chinese Taipei at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center.

 

In women's singles, Aadhya Tiwari defeated Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani 4-0 (4-2, 5-3, 4-1, 5-3).

She had lost 1-4 (4-1, 0-4, 0-4, 2-4, 4-6) to Thailand's Alisha Ziegler in her opening Group D match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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