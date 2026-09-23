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Historic Medal For India As Jay Meena Shines In Soft Tennis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 08:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jay Meena has made history by securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis, advancing to the men's singles semifinals after a thrilling victory.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jay Meena secured India's historic first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.
  • He advanced to the men's singles soft tennis semifinals at the Asian Games.
  • Meena achieved a 4-3 victory over Sherwin Nuguit of the Philippines in a thrilling match.
  • This marks Meena's third participation in the prestigious Asian Games event.
  • Earlier, he dominated Pakistan's Arain Hussain with a 4-0 win in Group D.

India's Jay Meena scripted history by reaching the semifinals and assuring himself of a medal after seeing off the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in a seven-game thriller in the men's singles soft tennis event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

It is India's first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.

 

Playing in his third Asian Games, Meena notched up a 4-3 win over Nuguit to progress to the semifinals. He had also participated in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Meena had earlier defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D to qualify for the quarterfinals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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