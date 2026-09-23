Historic Medal For India As Jay Meena Shines In Soft Tennis

Jay Meena has made history by securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis, advancing to the men's singles semifinals after a thrilling victory.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Jay Meena secured India's historic first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.

He advanced to the men's singles soft tennis semifinals at the Asian Games.

Meena achieved a 4-3 victory over Sherwin Nuguit of the Philippines in a thrilling match.

This marks Meena's third participation in the prestigious Asian Games event.

Earlier, he dominated Pakistan's Arain Hussain with a 4-0 win in Group D.

India's Jay Meena scripted history by reaching the semifinals and assuring himself of a medal after seeing off the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in a seven-game thriller in the men's singles soft tennis event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

It is India's first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis.

Playing in his third Asian Games, Meena notched up a 4-3 win over Nuguit to progress to the semifinals. He had also participated in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Meena had earlier defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D to qualify for the quarterfinals.