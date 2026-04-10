Star Athletes to Shine at Delhi's Indian Open Series

World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav and other top Indian athletes are set to compete in the Delhi leg of the Indian Open Series, promising a thrilling display of track and field talent.

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points Sachin Yadav, World Championships finalist, will compete in the javelin event at the Delhi leg of the Indian Open Series.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a two-time Asian Games champion in shot put, aims to improve his performance at the Delhi event.

Animesh Kujur, national record holder in 100m and 200m, will showcase his sprinting skills.

Vishal TK, the national record holder in the 400m, will be a key athlete to watch in the event.

The Delhi leg of the Indian Open Series features both senior and junior athletes across various track and field events.

World Championships finalist Sachin Yadav will be among a host of top Indian track and field stars to be seen in action during the Delhi-leg of the one-day Indian Open Series at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

Going by the number of entries, competition in almost all events is expected to be highly competitive. The athletes will have the added motivation of performing on the recently-laid Mondo track at the JLN Stadium.

Men's Javelin Focus: Sachin Yadav

In the men's javelin, the focus will be on Sachin, who finished a creditable fourth with a distance of 86.27m on his debut World Championships in Tokyo last year.

The 2025 Asian Championships silver medallist was impressive last season. He is keen to kick-start his 2026 season on a bright note at his home ground. He will have tough competition from Shivam Lohakare, Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena and Rohit Yadav.

Shot Put and Sprint Events

Two-time Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor is also looking to further improve his performance graph on Saturday.

The men's 100m event will also see a star-studded field. National 100m/200m record holder Animesh Kujur will be keen to showcase his sprinting prowess ahead of the May 22-25 National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi.

Fresh from winning the 60m indoor title last month in Bhubaneswar, Gurindervir Singh, former 100m national record holder, will be the main competitor for Kujur. Other top sprinters in the fray are Tamil Arasu S, Pranav Pramod Gurav and Harsh Santosh Raut.

400m Race: Vishal TK to Watch

In the men's 400m, all eyes will be on national record holder Vishal TK. The Tamil Nadu sprinter clocked an outstanding time of 45.12 seconds in August 2025 in Chennai.

Muhammed Ajmal, one of the key members of the national 4x400m relay squad, is making a comeback after an injury last season and will be the one to watch.

Indian Open Series Details

The 16-leg Indian Open Series began on April 4 in Bengaluru followed by the second leg in Jaipur (April 5).

Due to the overwhelming response to the Delhi-leg, which is the third of the Indian Open Series, the competition is packed from early morning till late evening.

Competitors are categorised into different groups and all races are finals. Apart from seniors, competition will also be organised in the junior group for both men and women.