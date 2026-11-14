Shekar Dominates To Win Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg

Jasmine Shekar clinched her second title of the season at the challenging Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Jaipur, outperforming experienced rivals Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari with a steady final round performance.

Photograph: Ridhima Dilawari/Instagram

Key Points Jasmine Shekar secured her second title of the season at the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Jaipur on Saturday.

Shekar finished two shots ahead of seasoned golfers Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, maintaining her overnight lead.

The Rambagh Golf Club course proved challenging throughout the week, with only one under-par round recorded in the entire tournament.

Vani Kapoor's second-place finish and Ridhima Dilawari's third place further solidify their strong seasons on the domestic circuit.

Jasmine Shekar managed to extend her overnight one-shot advantage to two shots and claim her second title of the season in the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Rambagh Golf Club on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Jasmine, who hails from Bengaluru, took the lead into the final round, held her nerve to card 1-over 71 and finish ahead of two of the most experienced players in India, Vani Kapoor (72) and Ridhima Dilawari (74).

In a week when no player had an under par total, Jasmine aggregated 5-over with rounds of 74-70-71, while Vani Kapoor (75-70-72) was 7-over for three days and Ridhima (74-71-74) was 9-over at the challenging course. Shweta Mansingh (74-75-71) was fourth at 10-over for three days.

Shekar's Dominant Performance

Jasmine has been one of the consistent performers on the domestic circuit, more so this year. She had opened her 2026 campaign with a victory in the first leg in Mumbai and had since come close to adding to that tally, finishing runner-up at both DLF Golf & Country Club and Jaypee Wishtown. At Rambagh, she finally converted another opportunity into a title.

She became the third player after Ridhima and Vani to win more than once in 2026.

The result was particularly satisfying because the challenge came from two players who have enjoyed outstanding seasons. Vani and Ridhima had shared second place going into the final round, and both had the experience and form to put Jasmine under pressure.

Vani had also arrived in Jaipur on the back of an impressive runner-up finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, the best result of her Ladies European Tour career. Jasmine, however, did just enough to give herself a chance and convert it into a fine win.

Challenging Course Conditions

The Rambagh Golf Club course, a par-70 layout, proved a demanding test throughout the week. Scoring was difficult, with players finding it hard to get into red figures.

In fact, there was just one under-par round in the entire tournament, a superb four-under 66 by Tvesa Malik. Despite producing the lowest round of the week, Tvesa could finish only tied seventh, underlining the difficulty of the conditions. She was tied seventh with Ananya Datar, a first-round co-leader with amateur Ojaswani Saraswat (74), who was tied fifth alongside Riya Jadon.

Final Round Strategy And Key Moments

Jasmine played solid on the final day and was steady. She had two bogeys on the second and fifth, which put her in danger. However she had a birdie on the Par-3 sixth followed by five straight pars.

Another birdie on the 12th was followed by four more pars. She looked set for the win as she stayed ahead of Vani. She could even afford a bogey on the 17th.

Vani had two bogeys and no birdies on the front and on the back nine she had just one birdie, but she also bogeyed the 18th. A birdie on the 18th could have got her into a play-off, but it was not to be and she lost by two.

Season Highlights For Top Contenders

For Vani, second place was another strong result in a season in which she has remained one of the leading forces on the domestic circuit. The experienced professional has already won twice this year and finished runner-up on three occasions before the Jaipur event. Her recent performance at the Hero Women's Indian Open had further underlined her ability to compete at a higher level.

Ridhima, meanwhile, continued to add valuable points to an already impressive season. The Order of Merit leader has been the most consistent player on the tour, with four victories before this event, and her third-place finish keeps her firmly in position to win the Merit honours.

Though the result at the Jaipur leg looked close, this week belonged to Jasmine, who never let things get out of hand and the next event, which will be the final one for 2026, will be held at Noida Jaypee Wishtown, which had also hosted the sixth leg, which was won by Ridhima and Jasmine was second.