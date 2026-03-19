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Home  » Sports » Jasmine Shekar Takes Commanding Lead in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Jasmine Shekar Takes Commanding Lead in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 19:28 IST

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Jasmine Shekar's stellar performance propels her to the top of the leaderboard at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, as she aims for another victory this season.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Jasmine Shekar's impressive 3-under 68 gives her a three-shot lead in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.
  • Ridhima Dilawari maintains a steady performance, securing second position in the tournament.
  • Experienced golfers Neha Tripathi and Amandeep Drall are in contention, positioned third and fourth respectively.
  • A large group of seven players are tied for fifth place, showcasing the competitive nature of the tour.
  • Several well-known players, including Seher Atwal and Jahanvi Bakshi, missed the cut in the tournament.

Jasmine Shekar carded a solid 3-under 68 despite two late bogeys to open up a three-shot lead after round three of the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Jasmine, who won the first leg of the 2026 season, had a first round of even par 71. In the second round she had six birdies against three bogeys as she moved to 3-under 139.

 

Ridhima Dilawari, the only multiple winner this season, had another steady round as she had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and parred her last 10 holes, including the entire back nine, to be in second position.

Contenders and Standings

The experienced Neha Tripathi (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-72) were lying third and fourth. Neha was at 1-over 143 and Amandeep was 2-over 144.

There was a big group of seven players in Tied-fifth place, all at 3-over 145.

The group included Anvitha Narender (75-70), Saanvi Somu (72-73), Shweta Mansingh (69-76) and the first round leader Khushi Khanijau (68-77), who after a first round 68 dropped to 77 in the second round.

Shweta, who was tied second after the first day also slipped as she carded 76 in the second round. Three amateurs, Anuradha Chaudhuri (72-73), Aradhana Manikandan (72-73) and Alysha Dutt (71-74) were also in the group at Tied-fifth.

Trailing well behind was Tvesa Malik (73-76) who is Tied-17th and Vidhatri Urs (72-79) who is Tied-23rd.

Cut and Missed Opportunities

The cut fell at 153 and 34 players of the 53 who started out, will play the third and final round.

Among the well-known names missing the cut were Seher Atwal and Jahanvi Bakshi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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