Shekar Takes Lead in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 5

Shekar Takes Lead in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 5

March 11, 2026 19:42 IST

Jasmine Shekar takes the lead in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour leg in Gurugram, showcasing her golfing prowess and setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Jasmine Shekar carded a two-under 70 to lead the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour leg in Gurugram.
  • Amateur Lavanya Gupta is one shot behind Shekar after a strong performance, finishing with a 71.
  • Mannat Brar is in third place, being the only other player to shoot par or better.
  • The Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour features a record field of 57 players competing for an Rs.18 lakh purse.
  • Several young golfers, including Vidhatri Urs, Lavanya Jadon, and Jahnavi Prakhya, are showing promise in the tournament.

Jasmine Shekar stole the thunder with a two-under 70 to take a one-shot lead over promising amateur Lavanya Gupta (71) in the opening round of the fifth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Mannat Brar, who turned in some fine performances late last season, was sole third with even par 72, as only three players shot par or better on the opening day at the challenging Gary Player layout of the DLF Golf & Country Club.

 

The record field of 57 players with 49 professionals, which is playing for a whopping Rs.18 lakh purse, saw some young names hold their own as Vidhatri Urs, Lavanya Jadon and Jahnavi Prakhya carded 2-over 74.

Shekar's Performance

Jasmine, who won the first leg of the 2026 season, began very steadily with four pars and a birdie on Par-3 fifth and added four more pars to make a turn in a bogey-free 1-under.

On the back nine, she birdied the 11th to go 2-under. She bogeyed for the first time in the day on the 14th but got that shot back immediately on the 15th only to give it away again on the 16th. A closing birdie on the 18th ensured Jasmine was 2-under for the day.

Gupta's Promising Round

Amateur Lavanya showed why she is so highly touted as she was three-under through 12 holes. She birdied the fifth, 10th and the 12th. Four more pars followed and she was 3-under through 16 holes. She however closed bogey-bogey to drop to 71.

Mannat had two birdies against one bogey on the front nine and then had two bogey and a closing birdie on the 18th on the back nine.

Other Notable Players

Two leading names Amandeep Drall (75) and Saanvi Somu (75) were Tied 7th with Khushi Khanijau, Anvvi Dahhiya, Nayanika Sanga, Durga Nittur and Gauri Karhade.

Former Hero Order of Merit winner, Sneha (76) was 14th while Tvesa Malik, was T-15th with a 77. The winner of the fourth leg Ridhima Dilawari (78) was T-19 and had no birdies as she bogeyed four times and double bogeyed once.

