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Shot Putter Jasmine Kaur Suspended For Doping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 25, 2026 00:06 IST

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Indian shot putter Jasmine Kaur, a National Games gold medalist, faces a two-year suspension after testing positive for Terbutaline, a prohibited substance, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat doping in sports.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jasmine Kaur, a National Games gold medallist in shot put, has been banned for two years.
  • The ban was imposed by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP).
  • Kaur tested positive for Terbutaline, a prohibited stimulant.
  • Former basketball player Amritpal Singh received an eight-year ban for a second doping offence.

National Games gold medal-winning shot putter Jasmine Kaur of Punjab has been handed a two-year ban by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel (ADDP) after being found guilty of using a prohibited substance.

The 23-year-old, who won gold at the National Games in Dehradun earlier this year with a personal best throw of 15.97 metres, had tested positive for Terbutaline - a stimulant commonly found in cough syrups. She was placed under provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency early last year.

 

Doping Suspension Details

She has now been handed a two-year suspension as per the latest update of dope offenders in the NADA website.

The ADDP gave the decision but the NADA updated the list on Friday.

Her ban period has already started from March 28, 2025.

She had also secured second place at the Inter-University Games last year with a best effort of 14.75m.

Other Athletes Facing Bans

Former India basketball player Amritpal Singh, who has played in Australia's National Basketball League, has been handed eight-year ban from March 5, 2025 onwards, after he committed a second offence at the National Games in Dehra Dun.

The NADA also updated the list of provisionally suspended athletes with 11 from different sports failing dope tests.

Aman Malik, Sahil Gill and Abhishek were the track and field athletes in the latest list, while a minor wushu player has also been placed under provisional suspension.

Weightlifters Chelsi and Shankar as well as wrestlers Vikas Yadav and Vikrant Singh Bhoriya were also in the updated list.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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