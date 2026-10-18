Jaskaran, Chandermohan In Bronze Bouts At U23 World Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestlers Jaskaran Singh and Chandermohan are set to compete for bronze medals, while Rohit and Shivan continue their fight through repechage at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, showcasing India's emerging talent on the global stage.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Jaskaran Singh reached the bronze medal bout in the 65kg freestyle category after two technical superiority wins and a quarterfinal victory.

Chandermohan also secured a spot in the bronze medal bout in the 79kg category following an impressive run to the semifinals.

Rohit (57kg) and Shivan (97kg) kept their medal hopes alive by progressing through the repechage rounds.

Both Jaskaran and Chandermohan narrowly missed out on their respective finals, losing their semifinal bouts.

Sumit Bharaskar's campaign in the 70kg category ended without remaining in medal contention.

Jaskaran Singh and Chandermohan entered the bronze medal bouts in their respective weight categories, while Rohit and Shivan remained in contention through the repechage at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas.

Indian Wrestlers' Medal Hopes

Competing in the 65kg freestyle category, Jaskaran registered two technical superiority wins before edging past American wrestler Bowen William Bassett 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

However, he failed to make the final after losing his semifinal bout by technical superiority to Japan's Kaiji Ogino, leaving him to fight for a bronze medal.

Chandermohan also made it to the bronze medal bout in the 79kg category after an impressive run to the semifinals.

He began with a 14-4 win over Georgia's Giorgi Gogritchiani before blanking Brazil's Kydyn Luk Correa Lima 14-0. He then recorded another technical superiority victory, beating American Joseph Lee Sealey 11-0.

However, Chandermohan narrowly missed out on a place in the final, losing his semifinal 3-4 to Iran's Mahdi Mohammad Yousefihajivar.

In the 57kg category, Rohit began his campaign with a technical superiority win over Jamaica's Irie Alexander Jackson but suffered a 6-10 defeat to Turkiye's Bekir Keser in the pre-quarterfinals.

He kept his medal hopes alive by progressing through the repechage and is scheduled to face Moldova's Ion Bulgaru.

Shivam also remained in the medal race in the 97kg category through the repechage route.

However, Sumit Bharaskar's campaign ended in the 70kg category, with the Indian failing to remain in contention for a medal.