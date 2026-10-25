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Kawano, Henderson smash marathon race walk world records

October 25, 2026 11:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Japan's Masatora Kawano and Australia's Rebecca Henderson have made history by setting the inaugural men's and a new women's world record, respectively, in the marathon race walk at the All Japan Race Walking meet in Takahata.

Masatora Kawano

IMAGE: Masatora Kawano, a two-time World championships medallist in the 35-km event, set the inaugural men's world record for the distance, with a time of 2:55:14. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

Key Points

  • Masatora Kawano of Japan set the inaugural men's world record for the marathon race walk with a time of 2:55:14.
  • Australia's Rebecca Henderson improved the women's world record, clocking 3:14:52.
  • The records were set at the All Japan Race Walking meet in Takahata.
 

Japan's Masatora Kawano and Australia's Rebecca Henderson set the men's and women's world records for the marathon race walks at the All Japan Race Walking meet in Takahata on Sunday.

New Official Distances

Kawano, a two-time World championships medallist in the 35-km event, set the inaugural men's world record for the distance, with a time of 2:55:14.

Henderson improved on Italian Sofia Fiorini's record from the European Athletics Championships, clocking 3:14:52 at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Bronze event.

The half marathon and marathon became official race walk distances in January this year.

Source: REUTERS
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KawanoRebecca HendersonEuropean Athletics ChampionshipsSofia FioriniAustralia

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