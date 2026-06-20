Asian Fencing Championships: Japan's Yamada, Yui Clinch Gold, India's Performance Disappoints

Japan's fencers Masaru Yamada and Sano Yui clinched gold medals in men's epee and women's sabre at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships, while Indian participants, including Olympian C. A. Bhavani Devi, faced a challenging and disappointing outing.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Japan's Masaru Yamada won gold in the men's epee at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships.

Sano Yui of Japan secured the gold medal in the women's sabre event.

Hosts India experienced a disappointing performance with fencers finishing in lower positions.

Indian Olympian C. A. Bhavani Devi finished 23rd in the women's sabre.

Joseph Bennet was India's best performer, placing 22nd in men's epee.

Japan's Masaru Yamada kept his composure under pressure to clinch the men's epee gold medal, defeating Chinese-Taipei's Rang Lee in the final at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships here on Saturday, while hosts India endured another disappointing day with lowly finishes. Favourites Ruslan Kurbanov of Kazakhstan and Koki Kano of Japan settled for the bronze medals.

Indian Fencers Struggle at Home Event

Among the Indians, Joseph Bennet was the best performer in 22nd place, while RS Sherjin Rajendran Shanthim finished 47th, Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy 54th, and Shaurya Ashwini 55th at Bharat Mandapam. In the women's sabre event, Sano Yui of Japan produced a dominant display to claim the gold medal, beating Choi Sebin of South Korea, who settled for silver. Gulistan Perdebaeva of Uzbekistan and China's Rao Xueyi took home the bronze medals. India's Olympian C. A. Bhavani Devi endured a disappointing outing, finishing 23rd. Shreya Gupta was 26th, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla placed 32nd, and Shruthi Joshi ended 38th.