Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » Asian Fencing Championships: Japan's Yamada, Yui Clinch Gold, India's Performance Disappoints

Asian Fencing Championships: Japan's Yamada, Yui Clinch Gold, India's Performance Disappoints

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 20, 2026 22:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Japan's fencers Masaru Yamada and Sano Yui clinched gold medals in men's epee and women's sabre at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships, while Indian participants, including Olympian C. A. Bhavani Devi, faced a challenging and disappointing outing.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Japan's Masaru Yamada won gold in the men's epee at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships.
  • Sano Yui of Japan secured the gold medal in the women's sabre event.
  • Hosts India experienced a disappointing performance with fencers finishing in lower positions.
  • Indian Olympian C. A. Bhavani Devi finished 23rd in the women's sabre.
  • Joseph Bennet was India's best performer, placing 22nd in men's epee.

Japan's Masaru Yamada kept his composure under pressure to clinch the men's epee gold medal, defeating Chinese-Taipei's Rang Lee in the final at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships here on Saturday, while hosts India endured another disappointing day with lowly finishes. Favourites Ruslan Kurbanov of Kazakhstan and Koki Kano of Japan settled for the bronze medals.

Indian Fencers Struggle at Home Event

Among the Indians, Joseph Bennet was the best performer in 22nd place, while RS Sherjin Rajendran Shanthim finished 47th, Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy 54th, and Shaurya Ashwini 55th at Bharat Mandapam. In the women's sabre event, Sano Yui of Japan produced a dominant display to claim the gold medal, beating Choi Sebin of South Korea, who settled for silver. Gulistan Perdebaeva of Uzbekistan and China's Rao Xueyi took home the bronze medals. India's Olympian C. A. Bhavani Devi endured a disappointing outing, finishing 23rd. Shreya Gupta was 26th, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla placed 32nd, and Shruthi Joshi ended 38th.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

japan fencingsenior asian fencing championshipsfencing gold medalsmasaru yamadasano yui

More From Rediff

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th, Seals CWG Berth

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th, Seals CWG Berth
FIFA World Cup: Portugal Stand Firm Behind Under-Fire Ronaldo

FIFA World Cup: Portugal Stand Firm Behind Under-Fire Ronaldo
MP Yusuf Pathan's Land Occupation Valued By Vadodara Civic Body

MP Yusuf Pathan's Land Occupation Valued By Vadodara Civic Body

Related Stories

India Fencers Struggle As South Korea, Japan Dominate Asian Championships

India Fencers Struggle As South Korea, Japan Dominate Asian Championships

Web Stories

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places
7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet

7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet
Check Out! Asus ProArt PZ14 Laptop

Check Out! Asus ProArt PZ14 Laptop

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026