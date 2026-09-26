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Japan's 11-year-old esports prodigy wins Asian Games gold

September 26, 2026 13:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'I'm really happy. The gold medal is really beautiful, shiny and heavy. Also, the plush toy is super cute, and it's cool that it is gold-coloured too.'

Yuki Kurihara

IMAGE: Japan's 11-year-old esports prodigy Yuki Kurihara won the gold medal in Puyo Puyo Champions at the Asian Games on Saturday. Photograph: Asian Games 2026/Instagram

Key Points

  • Japan's 11-year-old Yuki Kurihara won the gold medal in Puyo Puyo Champions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • Kurihara defeated South Korea's Kang Dong Shin 10-2 in a dominant performance.
  • The young prodigy expressed his happiness, describing the gold medal as 'beautiful, shiny and heavy'.
 

Japan's 11-year-old esports prodigy Yuki Kurihara won the puzzle gold -- and rich praise from his opponent -- at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday.

The bespectacled youngster barely broke a sweat as he cruised past South Korea's Kang Dong Shin 10-2 in Puyo Puyo Champions at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall, sounding like any regular kid only after his victory.

A Golden Victory

"I'm really happy. The gold medal is really beautiful, shiny and heavy," Yuki said. "Also, the plush toy is super cute, and it's cool that it is gold-coloured too.

"In the final, I was able to play against the opponent I wanted to face the most, who was also very strong."

Kurihara had sailed through his preliminary matches to top Group A and carried that momentum into the knockout rounds, blanking Singapore's Justin Koh Mun June 5-0 and overpowering Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun 10-1 to storm into the final.

Opponent's Praise

"Looking back at the match, it's a bit frustrating," silver medallist Kang said.

"It's obvious that my opponent was skilled and above my level, but towards the end I didn't get the Puyo colours I needed, which led to the loss, so that part feels a bit regrettable.

"I was being cautious because Kurihara is extremely good at making large chain reactions. His technical ability and accuracy are incredible.

"I'm going to eat something delicious today."

Source: REUTERS
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JapanYuki KuriharaPuyoAsian GamesKang Dong Shin

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