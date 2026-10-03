JOC Chief Hashimoto Addresses Asian Games Accommodation Issues And Future Hosting Lessons

Despite facing "many problems" and accommodation challenges, Japanese Olympic Committee chief Seiko Hashimoto reflects on the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, highlighting innovative hosting solutions, crucial lessons learned, and Japan's record-breaking medal success.

Key Points JOC chief Seiko Hashimoto admitted to "many problems" at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including accommodation issues, but stated that criticism doesn't represent the entire positive experience.

Innovative solutions like using cruise ships and container-type accommodations were explored to cut costs, potentially offering new models for future international competitions in various regions.

Organisers faced significant challenges, including adapting to multiple sports additions and managing weather-related disruptions like typhoons, highlighting the need for better anticipation and preparation.

Hashimoto emphasized the importance of learning from these experiences to enhance Japan's future capability to host major sporting events.

Japan achieved its highest-ever medal count at these Games, securing over 250 medals with more than 75 gold, a significant achievement for the host nation.

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chief Seiko Hashimoto on Saturday conceded that "many problems" marred the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games but harsh criticism of aspects such as accommodation do not represent the whole picture as the world will gradually know of the "small moments of joy" that the athletes experienced here.

There was chaos at the beginning of the Games in the absence of a traditional Athletes' Village. The athletes were lodged in container-style huts, hotels and a docked cruise ship, an arrangement that was described as cramped by several participants.

Addressing Accommodation Concerns

"It is also true that there were many problems, although we also heard people say living aboard the cruise ship was a very good experience, with extremely good food -- not only the Japanese food -- and hospitality, including that from the volunteers," Hashimoto said.

"I think the harsh criticism tends to receive a great deal of attention. But that isn't the whole story. Even small moments of happiness that people experienced will, little by little, ultimately be communicated to the world as part of the tremendous value of hosting these Games," she said at a press conference here.

But Hashimoto said that the attempt to cut the cost of hosting the Games could present possibilities in future for other countries.

Innovative Hosting Solutions For Future Games

"I think there were many things we tried for the first time at these Games. We made use of a cruise ship, for example, as well as transportable container-type accommodations.

"When we think about future international competitions and the varied circumstances in different countries and regions, by trying these new approaches this time, we were able to present possibilities...by making use of this, perhaps our country or our region could also stage an international competition''.

"We were able to present that kind of major, forward-looking -- or pioneering -- possibility."

The JOC chief said the challenges faced by her country could pave the way for enhancing the country's future ability to host such Games.

"There are so many things we could have done better in retrospect. So we'd like to take these lessons and learn."

Overcoming Environmental And Organisational Hurdles

She also made a point that multiple sports were added to the Asian Games within a period of one year, and the organisers had to adapt to those changes as well.

Events in some sports like equestrian and rowing were either postponed or squeezed due to challenges caused by the weather.

"Prior to the event, we were hit by a typhoon...Multiple events had to change their schedules. Adapting to that changeable environment has been quite tough but the organising committee was able to manage that situation, I believe," she said.

"There are things that cannot be resolved through human effort, no matter what the organising committee does, and I think that means co-existence with nature.

"We received reports that heavy rain (fell at some) part of the athletes' accommodations and caused considerable difficulties. Even with things that are beyond our control, it is important to anticipate and prepare for them."

Japan's Historic Medal Haul

Japan accumulated highest number of medals in its history in these Games, and Hashimoto expressed delight at the achievement of the home athletes.

"This is the highest (medal count) in our history and I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all those who have given Team Japan their enthusiastic support, particularly for the young athletes, who have developed so much and performed so well, which was really our focus for these Games."

Japan crossed the 250 medal mark with more than 75 gold, but second to China, who have bagged more than 325 medals with 165 gold.