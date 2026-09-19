Asian Games Kick Off With A Spectacle Of Innovation And Culture

Discover how Japan's 20th Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya captivated audiences by harmoniously blending cutting-edge technology with profound cultural traditions, setting the stage for 15 days of intense competition.

Key Points The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya, Japan, with a ceremony themed 'Harmonic Heart Beat'.

Japan showcased its industrial technology, including Toyota's APM, alongside traditional arts like Kabuki.

Emperor Naruhito declared the Games open, attended by Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

India's contingent, led by ace shooter Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, participated in the Athletes Parade.

The ceremony highlighted Japan's ability to host major events despite initial logistical challenges.

Japan showcased its technological and industrial might alongside its deep cultural moorings on Saturday during a frugal yet colourful Asian Games opening ceremony, offering a silver lining after organizational and logistical troubles significantly marred the build-up.

The next 15 days will see around 11,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 43 sports, 71 sub-events, and a total of 469 gold medals till the closing day on October 4. Competitions for basketball, football, cricket and some other events have already started.

With the concept theme 'Harmonic Heart Beat', Japan welcomed the Asian athletes for the third time in its history after 1958 Tokyo and 1994 Hiroshima.

The centrepiece of the ceremony was the heart-shaped main stage which was chosen to visually anchor the theme of 'One Asia', symbolizing athletes and people from across the continent connecting 'heart to heart'.

Technological Marvels and Cultural Displays

The spectacular show at the 30,000-capacity full-to-the-brim Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium seamlessly blended local Aichi industrial technology with classical art, featuring a traditional Japanese Kabuki stage element paired with a massive industrial robot arm waving a flag.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the 20th Asian Games open midway into the two-hour long opening ceremony in the presence of Empress Masako, Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee chief Kirsty Coventry.

With the Toyota Motor Corporation headquartered in the Aichi prefecture, the show would not have been complete without showcasing some marvellous innovation connected with it. An Accessible People Mover (APM), which became famous as a specialized, low-speed mobility vehicle developed by Toyota for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was a prominent part of the show.

Overcoming Organisational Challenges

The build-up to the massive multi-sport event was, however, hit by a string of operational gaffes, logistical issues and cramped accommodations, putting the beleaguered organising committee and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on the defensive.

The organisational chaos did dent Japan's reputation, which has otherwise hosted major global events, including the FIFA World Cup (2002) and Olympics (1964, 2021) in the past with fair amount of success.

India's Grand Entry and OCA President's Address

Led by ace shooter Manu Bhaker and kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, India entered the Athletes Parade to a round of applause. Dressed in navy blue Saree and bandhgala-style ceremonial jacket, Bhaker was seen waving to the crowd as she entered the arena, leading the 150-strong Indian contingent along with Sehrawat.

The Indian male participants also wore navy blue bandhgala style ceremonial jackets with matching trousers.

Olympic Council of Asia's Refugee team of two athletes came just before hosts Japan, who came last according to tradition in the 46-team Parade.

The loudest expectedly was reserved for Japan which is fielding the largest contingent of in the Games with more than 900 athletes.

A welcome act titled 'Awakening of the Space and the Resonating Heart Beat' set the tone with Taro Hakase, one of Japan's most loved violinists and composers, dishing out fanfare-like music, befitting the opening of a sporting festival, with the spreading light and lasers enveloping the venue.

As a glittering 10-metre-tall flag rose like a beacon heralding the start of the competition, angel drones with heart-shaped wings floated sparkling through the air, transporting the arena into a world of hearts for the opening ceremony's welcome dance.

As Hakase's violin solo began, 240 citizen dancers, grouped into four different colours, from Nagoya and other parts of Aichi emerged from below the stage. They converged and diverged repeatedly, expressing the interconnectedness and pulse of life in various formations. Finally, the dancers formed the word 'WELCOME', conveying hospitality.

After the Japanese flag raising ceremony and rendition of host country's national anthem, the Athletes Parade began.

In his address, OCA President Al Thani lauded Japan for its sporting pedigree and hoped for another successful Games.

"Tonight, the eyes of Asia â and indeed much of the world â turn to Japan. What we will see over the next days will inspire us. It will move us. And it will remind us of what we are capable of when we come together for Asia. Kokode hitotsu ni (Imagine One Asia)," he said.

Talking about the power of sport, he said, "It does not ask where you are from, or what you believe. It asks only what are your limits? How far can you push beyond them? The 11,000 athletes who represent every NOC of our continent at these Games have answered those questions countless times, in training centres, in sports venues, in stadiums.

"While the world is too often divided by conflict, they remind us that sport remains a powerful force for peace, understanding, and friendship among nations."

Aichi-Nagoya's Rich Heritage and Innovation

The second segment of the ceremony showcased Aichi-Nagoya's culture and tradition with the theme of 'Heart Beat of Tradition', centered on Nagoya Castle.

The most spectacular show of the second part of the opening ceremony was the high-tech act involving lasers, showcasing Aichi-Nagoya's manufacturing excellence.

Titled 'Harmony connecting to the Future', it reflected on the history of manufacturing (clock-making, mechanical floats dashi) evolving into futuristic light-based entertainment. The performance featured mechanical dancers, workwear dancers, business suit dancers, LED dancers, rhythmic gymnastics, roller dancers, and child dancers, concluding with the HONOHON dance.

Toyota Motor Corporation's mobility vehicles 'e-Palette' and APM (Accessible People Mover) were on show, marking the resilient character of the city which was bombed by the USA Air Force during the second World War for being a major hub for Japan's aircraft and munitions manufacturing.

These themes set the stage for the climax of the opening ceremony -- the last leg of the torch relay and the lighting of the cauldron.