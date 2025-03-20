Japan first nation to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: The win guarantees Japan a top-two finish in the standings and sees them qualify for an eighth straight World Cup. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo struck in the second half to earn Hajime Moriyasu's side a 2-0 win over Bahrain at Saitama Stadium and confirm their place at next year's finals.



Midfielder Kamada came off the bench to put Japan in front after 66 minutes and Kubo added the second three minutes from time to keep the Samurai Blue in pole position in Group C of Asia's preliminaries.



The win guarantees Japan a top-two finish in the standings and sees them qualify for an eighth straight World Cup.



The first two in each of Asia's three qualifying groups are certain to progress to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, with the third- and fourth-placed teams advancing to a further round of playoffs.



After an underwhelming first half, Moriyasu introduced Crystal Palace midfielder Kamada in the 63rd minute and within three minutes he had put his side in front.



The 28-year-old finished off a fine move that started with defender Hiroki Ito finding Ayase Ueda in the centre circle, and his pass released Kubo to set up Kamada to score.



Kubo had been Japan's most

potent threat and it was fitting that the Real Sociedad playmaker added the second, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah at his near post to put the outcome beyond doubt.The result means Japan continue to lead Group C by nine points from second-placed Australia, who overcame an early scare to thrash Indonesia 5-1 in Sydney in Patrick Kluivert's first game in charge of the visitors.Indonesia's Kevin Diks hit the post with an eighth minute penalty and the Socceroos took advantage.Martin Boyle put Australia ahead from the spot and Jackson Irvine scored twice, with Nishan Velupillay and Lewis Miller also on target to enhance Australia's qualification hopes.Saudi Arabia host China in the remaining Group C game in Riyadh later on Thursday.

South Korea suffered a minor setback in Group B as Hong Myung-bo's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Oman in Goyang.



Hwang Hee-chan had given the home side the lead in the 41st minute but an 80th minute strike by Ali Al-Busaidi levelled for the Omanis against a Korean outfit that saw Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in leave the field with an ankle injury.



The Koreans remain in first place on 15 points, four ahead of Iraq who are at home to Kuwait later on Thursday, while Jordan host Palestine.



In Group A, leaders Iran entertain the United Arab Emirates while second-placed Uzbekistan, who are three points back, host Kyrgyzstan and Asian champions Qatar take on visitors North Korea.