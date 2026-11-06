Home  » Sports » World No 1 Jannik Sinner parts ways with coach Darren Cahill

World No 1 Jannik Sinner parts ways with coach Darren Cahill

November 06, 2026 16:27 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

'A large part of who I am, as a player and as a person, I owe to you. Of these five seasons, I won’t forget a single day. Thank you, my friend, for everything. It has been a privilege.'

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates with his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi after winning the Wimbledon 2026 final against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner, the world number one, has confirmed his separation from coach Darren Cahill.
  • Magnus Norman, known for coaching Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles, is expected to join Sinner's coaching team.
  • Norman will work alongside existing coach Simone Vagnozzi, having previously guided Robin Soderling to two French Open finals.
  • Sinner expressed gratitude to Cahill for their five seasons together, acknowledging his significant impact.
 

Jannik Sinner has parted ways with coach Darren Cahill, the world number two said in a video posted on social media on Friday, with media reports indicating Magnus Norman is poised to replace the Australian.

Former world number two Norman arrives with experience and a proven record having taken compatriot Robin Soderling to the top five in the rankings and two French Open finals before guiding Swiss Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles.

The 50-year-old Swede will take his place alongside coach Simone Vagnozzi, who like Cahill started working with Italian Sinner in 2022.

"A large part of who I am, as a player and as a person, I owe to you," Sinner said about Cahill in a video posted on Instagram.

"Of these five seasons, I won’t forget a single day. Thank you, my friend, for everything. It has been a privilege."

Sinner has been out of action with a persistent knee injury since capturing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career at this year's Wimbledon in July, but is expected to make his comeback in December at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Injury Comeback And Future Plans

Cahill, a veteran coach who has guided four players to the world number one spot, expected to leave Sinner's team in 2025 but stayed on for another year and said at Wimbledon he would stay until the end of 2026 before discussing his future.

Sinner went from a rising talent to the tennis summit under Cahill, although his ascent was interrupted by a three-month ban in 2025 after two positive tests for trace amounts of clostebol in 2024, for which he was cleared of wrongdoing.

Alexander Zverev is guaranteed to finish 2026 as the year-end world number one, with Sinner deciding not to play in any of the remaining ATP tournaments this year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Darren CahillMagnus NormanJannik SinnerGrand SlamSimone Vagnozzi

More From Rediff

'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo

'Forever No 1': Vinicius' message for Ronaldo
India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title

India clinch record sixth Asian Champions Trophy title
6 astroturfs, Rs 1,744 Cr: Punjab sets sights on hosting 2030 Hockey WC

6 astroturfs, Rs 1,744 Cr: Punjab sets sights on hosting 2030 Hockey WC

Related Stories

Gukesh Seeks Lord Balaji's Blessings

Gukesh Seeks Lord Balaji's Blessings

Quick Links

Robin SoderlingStan WawrinkaFrench OpenWimbledonInstagramWimbledon 2026Alexander Zverev

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026