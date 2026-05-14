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Unstoppable Sinner breaks Djokovic's record to storm into Rome semis

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May 14, 2026 19:26 IST

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Jannik Sinner has broken Novak Djokovic's record by registering his 32nd consecutive Masters 1000 victory at the Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner set a record with his 32nd consecutive Masters 1000 victory. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner registered a record 32nd consecutive Masters 1000 victory.
  • Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach the Italian Open semi-finals.
  • Novak Djokovic remains the only player to have won all nine Masters 1000 events, a feat Sinner aims to match.

Jannik Sinner continued his ominous form ahead of the French Open as the Italian world number one set a record with his 32nd consecutive Masters 1000 victory, brushing aside Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Italian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

Sinner's Pursuit Of Tennis Milestones

Sinner has now moved clear of Novak Djokovic's record and set his sights on further milestones. Djokovic remains the only man to have won all nine Masters 1000 events - a feat Sinner could match if he goes on to lift the title on home soil in Rome.

 

Sinner's Focus On Recovery And Performance

"I don't play for records. I play just for my own story," Sinner said. "At the same time it means a lot to me, but tomorrow is another opponent. We're going to play in different conditions - it's going to be a night match.

"Now the highest priority for me is trying to recover as much as I can physically. We'll see how it goes.

"Emotionally, it takes a lot playing here at home. At the same time, I'll definitely try to do my best. It's a win-win situation for me in any case. It was a good day today."

Sinner awaits former world number one Daniil Medvedev or Spanish youngster Martin Landaluce, who play later on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
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