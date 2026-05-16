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Jannik Sinner on brink of Italian Open history before rain halts semi-final

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May 16, 2026 09:30 IST

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Jannik Sinner's quest for the Italian Open title was temporarily halted by heavy rain during his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev, leaving the world number one two games away from the final.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner in action during his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open on Friday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jannik Sinner is bidding to become the first Italian man in 50 years to win the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta triumphed in 1976.
  • Sinner is aiming to complete a career Golden Masters collection, winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles, a feat achieved only by Novak Djokovic.
  • Sinner extended his ATP Masters 1000 winning streak to a record 32 matches after defeating Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

World number one Jannik Sinner moved to within two games of the Italian Open final before heavy rain suspended his semi-final against Daniil Medvedev on Friday, with the home favourite leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2.

 

Sinner once again looked untouchable on home clay, racing through the opening set in just over half an hour while losing only two points on serve.

Medvedev Fights Back Against Sinner

But Medvedev raised his level in the second set to force a decider against a struggling Sinner, who appeared increasingly hampered physically as the Russian became the first player to take a set off the top seed in the tournament.

Sinner responded immediately in the third, securing an early break to ignite the Campo Centrale crowd and seize control of the match, despite taking a medical timeout after showing signs of cramping.

Rain Halts Play

Rain halts play at Italian Open

IMAGE: Rain halts at the Italian Open on Friday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Play was then halted with rain pouring down in Rome and organisers later announced the match would resume on Saturday.

Sinner is chasing a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title and the only one missing from his collection, adding to recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Ruud Advances to Italian Open Final

The winner will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the final after the Norwegian cruised to a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Luciano Darderi.

Ruud reached his first Rome final by taking advantage of a fatigued Darderi, who was coming off a marathon quarter-final victory in the early hours of Thursday.

The 23rd seed is seeking his second Masters 1000 crown after winning the Madrid Open last year.

Source: REUTERS
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