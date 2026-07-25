Canadian Open laments Sinner, Djokovic withdrawals, calls for ATP schedule review

The Canadian Open has expressed significant disappointment over the withdrawals of tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, reigniting a critical debate about the demanding ATP Tour schedule and its impact on player participation in major tournaments.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Canadian Open, citing health and workload management, respectively, following their absence from last year's tournament.

Tournament director Valerie Tetreault expressed disappointment, stating that frequent last-minute withdrawals by top players are a 'broader issue' for the sport and Masters 1000 events.

Organisers are in discussions with the ATP to address the problem, advocating for adjustments to protect the integrity of flagship tournaments while considering player welfare.

Sinner's withdrawal, despite a chance to win all nine ATP 1000 titles, reignited criticism of the demanding tennis schedule, including the expanded 12-day format for some events.

Concerns about player availability extend across both men's and women's tours, with calls for better balance between player health and tournament demands.

The Canadian Open expressed disappointment over the withdrawals of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic from next week's tournament in Montreal, saying the recurring absence of top players from ATP 1000 events had become a broader issue for the sport. Sinner withdrew on Friday to prioritise his health nearly two weeks after retaining his Wimbledon title, while 24-times Grand Slam winner Djokovic continued to manage his workload, leaving the US Open tune-up short of star power.

With Carlos Alcaraz still nursing a wrist injury that has kept him out since April, the August 1-13 tournament will again be without three of the sport's top names after Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic also missed last year's edition in Toronto.

Tournament Director's Concerns

"We are obviously very disappointed that Jannik and Novak won't be joining us in Montreal this year, especially after they also withdrew from last year's tournament in Toronto," said the event's tournament director, Valerie Tetreault. "We respect their decisions and understand that, with such a demanding schedule, players' health must remain the priority.

"That said, we believe the frequency of these last-minute withdrawals in the last few years raises a broader issue for our sport. Masters 1000 events are among the flagship tournaments on the tour, and fans rightfully expect to see the world's best compete."

Tetreault added in her statement to the Canadian media that organisers were in discussions with men's governing body the ATP to ensure that the issue would receive "serious consideration" going forward. "We firmly believe adjustments are needed in the near future to better protect the integrity of our Masters 1000 events while remaining mindful of the realities players face," she said. The ATP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Criticism Over Long Seasons

Sinner's pullout from Montreal was particularly noteworthy given the world number one had the chance to claim all nine ATP 1000 titles in a single season, having won the first five at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

The withdrawal also brought fresh focus to a packed schedule some players believe has become too demanding, with world number two Alexander Zverev among those critical of the expanded 12-day format used at seven ATP 1000 events. More broadly, the men's and women's circuits have faced criticism due to their 11-month seasons, and both the tours came under fresh scrutiny during last year's "Asian swing" of events when extreme heat and humidity led to injuries and withdrawals.

Concerns about player availability extend beyond the ATP Tour, with top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek among the leading women to skip this year's Dubai Championships as they balanced their schedules and recovery needs. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi defended the crowded calendar last year, saying scheduling remains the players' choice and the tour was working to set clear incentives so the right number of matches are played across the season. The WTA told Reuters previously that athlete welfare is a top priority and it listened to views on the calendar, through the players' council and representatives on the WTA board, to improve the circuit structure in 2024 and boost compensation.

Sinner and Djokovic are expected to return to action at the Cincinnati Open next month, with defending champion Alcaraz also on the entry list, as they ramp up preparations for the year's final Grand Slam beginning in New York on August 30.