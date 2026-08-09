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Sinner's Cincinnati Withdrawal Raises US Open Concerns

August 09, 2026 23:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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World number one Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury, casting doubts on his readiness for the highly-anticipated US Open.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner, who won his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last month, had also pulled out of the Canadian Open, a key warm-up event for the US Open. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury.
  • This withdrawal impacts Sinner's crucial preparations for the upcoming US Open.
  • Sinner had previously pulled out of the Canadian Open, another key US Open warm-up event.
  • The Italian expressed disappointment but is focusing on recovery for the US Open.
  • His absence further depletes the Cincinnati field, which also sees Carlos Alcaraz sidelined.

World number one Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open with a right knee injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday, handing the Italian a blow in his preparations for this month's US Open.

The 24-year-old Italian, who claimed his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last month, had also pulled out of the Canadian Open, a key warm-up event for the US Open.

Sinner won the Cincinnati title in 2024 and finished runner-up to seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz there last year.

Sinner's Statement On Knee Injury

"After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati," read a statement from Sinner.

"My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I'm not ready to compete yet. I'm very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati... I can't wait to be back next year and I'm now focusing on getting ready for the US Open."

 

Sinner's withdrawal further depletes the field in Cincinnati, with US Open champion Alcaraz also sidelined by a wrist injury.

The Cincinnati Open main draw begins on August 13, while the US Open main draw gets under way on August 30.

Source: REUTERS
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