Sinner's CAS hearing to start on April 16

Sinner's CAS hearing to start on April 16

Last updated on: January 10, 2025 21:50 IST

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: World No 1 Jannik Sinner faces the possibility of being banned for up to two years. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

World No 1 Jannik Sinner's doping hearing will start on April 16, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Italian Sinner failed two drug tests in March for low levels of the anabolic androgenic steroid clostebol but was cleared by an independent tribunal

in August after it accepted his explanation of unintentional contamination.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed that decision at CAS in September, leaving the Italian still facing the possibility of being banned for up to two years.

"No parties requested a public hearing and it will be conducted behind closed doors," CAS said in a statement about the two-day hearing.

 

Earlier on Friday, Sinner said he is still in the dark about the proceedings as he is preparing for his Australian Open title defence in Melbourne.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
