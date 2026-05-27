Sinner breezes into French Open second round; Birrell stuns Pegula

Jannik Sinner romps into second round with easy win over Frenchman Clement Tabur.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his French Open first round match against France's Clement Tabur at Roland Garros, Paris, on Tuesday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points World number one Jannik Sinner, gunning for his maiden French Open title, proved too good for Frenchman Clement Tabur.

24-year-old Sinner came to Roland Garros on a 29-match winning streak.

Tabur made only his second Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

Ranked 171, Tabur produced some fine shot-making.

In the women's draw, fifth seed Jessica Pegula lost to Australia's Kimberly Birrell.

World number one Jannik Sinner started his campaign for a maiden French Open title in merciless fashion, beating Frenchman Clement Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round on Tuesday.

The Italian, the overwhelming favourite for the title in the absence of injured two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, was all business on Court Philippe-Chatrier’s night session, suffocating Tabur with relentless depth and pace from the baseline.

By the time the Paris sun finally dipped below the western stands, Sinner was already one game away from a two-set lead.

The 24-year-old came into Roland Garros on a 29-match winning streak in which he had dropped only three sets, having also completed his full set of Masters 1000 titles earlier this month.

Against Tabur, there was little sign of vulnerability.

IMAGE: Clement Tabur reacts after winning a point during his first round match against Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Sinner broke immediately to open a 2-0 lead and snatched the Frenchman’s serve again to go ahead 4-1 in a blistering start. A booming forehand sealed the opening set before the Italian raced through the second almost without breaking sweat.

Sweating heavily and backed loudly by the Chatrier crowd, Tabur — making only his second Grand Slam main-draw appearance — showed greater freedom in the third set.

The world number 171 produced some fine shot-making that drew roars from the stands and briefly irritated Sinner, who flashed occasional signs of frustration after a handful of missed returns and baseline errors.

But the Italian quickly restored order, his superior weight of shot and relentless precision eventually suffocating the resistance.

“I’m happy to be back here, where I have great memories. Overall the first round matches are never easy,” Sinner said before addressing the crowd directly.

“Thanks for coming, thanks for the support and thanks for being fair to me. I know I was playing a Frenchman.”

Kimberly Birrell shocks fifth seed Jessica Pegula

IMAGE: Australia's Kimberly Birrell rushes to the net for a drop during her first round match against Jessica Pegula of the United States. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula’s French Open struggles continued when she fell to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Australian Kimberly Birrell in the first round, becoming the biggest casualty in the women's draw on Tuesday.

Pegula, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, has now exited the claycourt major in the first round for the third time.

After a blazing start, Pegula lost her composure as unforced errors crept into her game, which allowed world number 83 Birrell to take control and reach at least the second round of a Grand Slam for the third time.

She will next face Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova.