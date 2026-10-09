Top Seed Janice Tjen Returns To Defend Chennai Open Title

The Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championships 2026 is set to host a formidable international lineup, with Indonesian star Janice Tjen returning as the top seed to defend her coveted title in India's premier women's tennis event.

Photograph: Chennai Open 2025/Instagram

Key Points Indonesian Janice Tjen will defend her title as the top seed at the Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championships 2026.

The WTA 250 event, India's highest international women's ranking tournament, will be held from November 2 to 8.

Players from 22 countries will participate, with Tjen being the first Asian top seed in the event's history.

Janice Tjen, ranked 49, will face tough competition from players like Lilli Tagger (second seed) and Lanlana Tararudee (third seed).

Indonesian Janice Tjen will return to the city as the top seed to defend her title at the third edition of Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championships 2026 - a WTA 250 event - which will be played here from November 2 to 8.

International Field Gathers In Chennai

The tournament, which is India's highest international women's ranking event, is supported by the Tamil Nadu government.

Twenty three names from the main draw have been released and players from 22 countries will be taking part in the tournament.

It is the first time that an Asian will be the top seed in the event.

List of countries represented are Indonesia, Austria, Thailand, Hungary, Poland, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Uzbekistan, Japan, Great Britain, Italy, Belgium, United States of America, Serbia, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Australia, Georgia, Canada, China, Ukraine, Republic of South Korea, Finland.

Janice, ranked 49, will face tough challenge from a whole lot of top players like Lilli Tagger, the 18-year-old from Austria, a French Open Junior champion and currently ranked 61 in the world, who will be the second seed, and 22-year-old Lanlana Tararudee from Thailand, ranked 63, and will be third seed followed by Panna Udvardy of Hungary and Magda Linette of Poland.