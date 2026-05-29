Janhavi Soneji Clinches Mumbai Chess Masters Title

Janhavi Soneji demonstrated skill and consistency to win the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters' season four, marking a significant achievement in her chess career.

Photograph: FIDE/Twitter

Key Points Janhavi Soneji won the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters' season four.

Soneji secured the title after drawing against AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar.

The final round saw intense competition with several crucial draws and victories.

Reyaansh Venkat and Mayuresh Parkar drew their important match.

Kush Ajay Agarwal finished strongly with a win over Gaurang Bhandari.

Janhavi Soneji (1792) emerged as the winner of the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters' season four following a draw against AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) here on Friday.

Soneji's Consistent Performance

Coming into the final round as one of the tournament leaders, Janhavi displayed consistency like she did throughout the tournament.

Janhavi handled the white pieces confidently and opted for the Scotch Opening. The game developed into a battle featuring opposite-side castling, with both players seeking attacking chances against the enemy king.

The Decisive Draw

Following a series of exchanges, the contest saw both the opponents in a balanced position where neither side could make significant progress.

Eventually, the draw was enough for Janhavi to clinch the title.

Other Key Matches

The title race remained fiercely contested until the end as on board two, Reyaansh Venkat (1906) and Mayuresh Parkar (1781) drew their crucial encounter, while Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) defeated Gaurang Bhandari (1889) to finish strongly among the leading group.

Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya (1973) concluded his campaign on a winning note with a victory over AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (1602).

One of the notable upsets of the round came from Om Haresh Murdeshwar (1563), who defeated a higher-rated Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917).