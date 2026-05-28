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Janhavi Soneji Stuns Leader At All India Chess Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 28, 2026 22:59 IST

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Janhavi Soneji's stunning victory over tournament leader Reyaansh Venkat has dramatically opened up the title race at the All India Chess Masters in Mumbai, setting the stage for a thrilling final round.

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IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • Janhavi Soneji defeated Reyaansh Venkat, the tournament leader, in a pivotal round seven match at the All India Chess Masters.
  • Soneji's victory has created a joint lead, intensifying the competition heading into the final round.
  • AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar made a comeback with a significant win against top seed Shreyansh Somaiya.
  • Several players remain in contention for the title, promising an exciting conclusion to the prestigious chess event.

Janhavi Soneji defeated tournament leader Reyaansh Venkat in a crucial round seven encounter to throw the title race wide open heading into the final round of the All India Chess Masters, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Soneji's Strategic Masterclass

Playing with black pieces, Janhavi displayed excellent composure in a tense strategic battle and capitalised on her opportunities in the middlegame to hand Reyaansh his first defeat of the tournament.

 

The victory moved Janhavi into joint lead.

Other Key Results From The Chess Masters

Former leader AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar bounced back strongly with an important victory over top seed Shreyansh Somaiya, while Mayuresh Parkar defeated higher-rated Shardul Kadam Aditya in another major result on the top boards.

A closely-fought encounter between Kush Ajay Agarwal and Samvid Pasbola ended in a draw, keeping both players in contention going into the final round.

Among other notable performances, Gaurang Bhandari defeated Pradhyumna Amit Mishra, while Yash Kapadi scored a valuable win over Dhruv Muthe.

Promising youngster Vihaan Ravi Rao continued his impressive run with a victory over Samar Singh Pragnay, while Raaghav Agarwal defeated Neev Nirav Bafna in a competitive encounter.

Further down the boards, Om Nilesh Deorukhakar defeated Tejas Tiwari and AFM Aryan Sista scored an important win against Shravya Gavand.

Exciting Finale Expected

With one final round remaining, multiple players remain in contention for the title, setting up an exciting finish to one of Mumbai's strongest classical chess events.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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