Home  » Sports » Jamwal stuns Shiva as Nikhat, Lovlina cruise at boxing nationals

Jamwal stuns Shiva as Nikhat, Lovlina cruise at boxing nationals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: January 05, 2026 23:27 IST

Abhinash Jamwal

IMAGE: Abhinash Jamwal registered a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Assam's Shiva Thapa. Photograph: Abhinash Jamwal/Instagram

Promising Indian boxer Abhinash Jamwal began his title defence with an impressive win over veteran Shiva Thapa, while Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain also progressed comfortably on day two of the senior National Championships in Greater Noida on Monday.

The 23-year-old Jamwal registered a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Assam's Shiva, underlining his emergence from the shadow of his senior compatriot.

Jamwal's growing maturity and international experience were evident as he defended with composure and made full use of his long reach.

The boxer from Himachal Pradesh has enjoyed a strong run on the international circuit, winning silver medals across three legs of the World Boxing Cup, and that exposure showed in a bout that was widely regarded as the contest of the day.

"Whenever I play with him I feel great. I learn so much, we also have discussions about the bout later,” Jamwal said after the win.

 

Multiple time national champion Shiva, who for the second year running lost to Jamwal, was also full of praise for his younger opponent.

"He is not just a good boxer, he is a good human being and he has the sportsmanship. From the first day in the camp I have seen him, even when he was not in my weight category we used to spar, we sparred maybe hundreds of times. He has the drive and these kind of boxers, they grow," Shiva said.

The after effects of the opening day's chaos were felt on the second day with more than 30 women's bouts shifted to the morning session, while the afternoon session also began ahead of schedule.

"I woke up today and was informed that the session is beginning early. I had to hurry up and get ready to reach here on time," a boxer with multiple international medals told PTI.

Reigning world champion Minakshi, two-time world champion Nikhat and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina kicked off their campaigns in commanding fashion.

Minakshi (48kg) and Lovlina (75kg), both of whom were slated to compete on the opening day, cruised to identical 5-0 wins.

Minakshi defeated Tamil Nadu's V Lakshaya S Vijayan, while Lovlina had little trouble overcoming Krisha Verma.

Representing Telangana, Nikhat blanked Chandigarh's Nidhi 5-0, though she admitted there was room for improvement.

"I made some mistakes. But still I was very happy with the way I performed today," Nikhat said.

World Boxing Cup medallists, representing Services Sports Control Board, Preeti Pawar (54kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg) also advanced to the next round.

Former Asian Championships silver medallist and Olympian Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, however, was disqualified in the opening round of his 80kg bout after referees ruled that he had intentionally headbutted his opponent, Haryana's Rupesh.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
