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How Jamshedpur FC Secured Top Spot In ISL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 22:44 IST

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Jamshedpur FC's late surge, powered by goals from Mohammed Sanand and Madih Talal, secured a 2-0 victory over FC Goa, catapulting them to the top of the Indian Super League standings.

hotograph: ISL/X

IMAGE: hotograph: ISL/X

Key Points

  • Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 2-0 in a crucial Indian Super League match.
  • Late goals from Mohammed Sanand and Madih Talal secured the victory for Jamshedpur.
  • The win propelled Jamshedpur FC to the top of the ISL standings.
  • Madih Talal was named Player of the Match for his influential performance.
  • Jamshedpur's tactical substitutions proved decisive in securing the win against FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC rode on late goals by Mohammed Sanand and Madih Talal to secure a crucial 2-0 victory against FC Goa in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

After a goalless first half dominated by Jamshedpur, Mohammed Sanan (83rd) broke the deadlock before Madih Talal sealed the win deep into stoppage time (90+6th).

 

Jamshedpur FC Ascend To Top Of ISL Table

The win, their sixth from 11 matches, took Jamshedpur to the top of the standings, one point clear of Mohun Bagan who have two games in hand.

The Red Miners moved to the top of the table with 21 points from 11 matches, while FC Goa slipped to third with 19 points. Talal was named the Player of the Match for his commanding display in midfield and decisive late goal.

Key Tactical Changes In Jamshedpur FC's Winning Strategy

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle named an unchanged side following their 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez made one enforced change, bringing in midfielder Mohammed Yasir in place of the injured Dejan Drazic.

The match began with FC Goa seeing more of the ball. In the opening minute, forward Muhammed Nemil tested goalkeeper Albino Gomes from distance.

Play was briefly halted due to a thunderstorm before resuming with Jamshedpur gradually asserting control.

The hosts created better chances as the half progressed.

Dominant Midfield Performance Drives Jamshedpur's Victory

Around the 24th minute, winger Mohammed Sanan forced a low save from goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, while midfielder Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu and defender Nikhil Barla both went close from range.

Midfielder Madih Talal, influential throughout, saw a header drift wide before testing Tiwari again just before the half-time break.

Jamshedpur continued to dictate play after the restart, with Talal and Nikola Stojanovic controlling the midfield.

FC Goa struggled to build sustained attacks, though Nemil and Yasir both tested Gomes from distance around the hour mark.

Late Goals Seal The Win For Jamshedpur FC

Owen Coyle introduced midfielder Rei Tachikawa in the 74th minute, a move that proved decisive.

Shortly after, striker Messi Bouli came close with a header from a set-piece.

The breakthrough arrived in the 83rd minute. From a corner delivered by Talal, Tachikawa's header bounced inside the six-yard box and Sanan with a cheeky flick from between Goa's defender Boris Singh leg put the ball inside the goal to give Jamshedpur the lead.

FC Goa pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Jamshedpur remained composed at the back.

In the sixth minute of added time, Bouli's aerial ball caused problems in the Goa defence as substitute Ronney Willson missed to clear the ball, and Talal capitalised on the loose ball with a precise strike from outside the box to seal the result.

Jamshedpur FC held firm in the closing moments to secure a vital win and take control at the top of the table.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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