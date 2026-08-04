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Tata Steel Details Player Support After Jamshedpur FC's ISL Withdrawal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 04, 2026 19:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how Tata Steel is ensuring the future of Jamshedpur FC players and strengthening its commitment to grassroots football development following the club's withdrawal from the Indian Super League.

hotograph: ISL/X

IMAGE: hotograph: ISL/X

Key Points

  • Jamshedpur FC will honour all existing player contracts despite withdrawing from the ISL.
  • The club will assist players in finding new opportunities with other football clubs.
  • Tata Steel's focus will now shift exclusively to grassroots football and youth development programmes.
  • The club's youth ecosystem and Tata Football Academy will continue operations without disruption.
  • Tata Steel reaffirms its commitment to Jamshedpur and will not relocate the club's operations.

Tata Steel has assured that Jamshedpur FC will honour all existing player contracts and help footballers find new clubs after withdrawing from the Indian Super League (ISL).

Vice President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Raman said the club had communicated its decision transparently to the players before making it public and would ensure that no player or staff member will suffer because of the move.

 

"We have given both options to the players. If someone wants to join another club, we will facilitate that. If someone is not picked up, then whatever contractual commitments we have made will be honoured," Sundara Raman told PTI on Tuesday.

Ensuring Player Welfare Post-ISL Exit

The announcement has prompted several Jamshedpur FC players to appeal on social media for the club's decision to be reconsidered. Sundara Raman acknowledged the emotional response but said the players had been informed before the official announcement.

"Our CEO, Mukul Choudhari, first spoke to all the players and communicated the decision. We did not take their consent, but there was complete transparency in communication."

He said the withdrawal from the ISL would not affect the club's youth ecosystem, which scouts players from the age of seven and develops them through various age groups. "The entire ecosystem is not going to be affected. Coaches, technical staff, functional staff and everyone associated with our youth programme will continue."

Focus On Grassroots And Youth Development

Sundara Raman said Tata Steel's immediate focus would now be exclusively on grassroots football and youth development. "Absolutely, as far as football is concerned, our focus is now on grassroots and youth development."

He also rejected speculation that the company was shifting operations or moving the club away from Jamshedpur. "It is not like that. We are not moving the club anywhere. Our commitment to Jamshedpur remains and our grassroots work will continue with even greater intensity."

Highlighting Tata Football Academy's contribution to Indian football, Sundara Raman said the academy has produced around 275 cadets since its inception in 1987, with about 150 representing India and 26 captaining the national team at various age-group and senior levels. "We will continue to invest in football, but through grassroots development, which has always been our core strength," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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