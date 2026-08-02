Chhetri's Anguish: Jamshedpur FC's ISL Exit A 'Punch In The Gut'

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has expressed profound disappointment and urged the Tata Group to reconsider Jamshedpur FC's withdrawal from the Indian Super League, a move he described as a "punch in the gut" for the sport.
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has expressed his anguish over Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC's decision to pull out of the upcoming season, describing the development as "a punch in the gut" and urging the club's management to reconsider. Jamshedpur FC, winners of the ISL Winners' Shield in the 2021-22 season, had announced their withdrawal from the ISL on July 31 just hours after missing the deadline for payment of participation fee for the upcoming season, beginning September 4. In a post on Instagram, the club had confirmed that it would not participate in the ISL from the 2026-27 season onwards. The upcoming season will now feature 13 teams.
Key Points
- Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri expressed deep anguish over Jamshedpur FC's withdrawal from the upcoming ISL season.
- Jamshedpur FC, 2021-22 ISL Winners' Shield champions, announced their exit after missing the participation fee deadline.
- Chhetri urged the Tata Group to reconsider, emphasizing their vital contribution to Indian football through TFA and Jamshedpur FC.
- The withdrawal decision was reportedly influenced by a new AIFF administrative fee of Rs 1.1 crore.
- The club stated it would continue grassroots development despite winding up senior team operations for now.