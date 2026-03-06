HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ten-Man Jamshedpur FC Secures Victory Over Inter Kashi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 06, 2026 22:05 IST

Despite playing with ten men, Jamshedpur FC demonstrated incredible resilience to secure a 1-0 victory against Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League, marking their fourth consecutive win.

Photograph: Inter Kashi FC/X

Key Points

  • Jamshedpur FC defeated Inter Kashi 1-0 in a hard-fought Indian Super League match.
  • Steven Eze scored the winning goal for Jamshedpur FC.
  • Jamshedpur FC played the majority of the match with ten men after an early red card.
  • Albino Gomes, Jamshedpur's goalkeeper, made crucial saves to preserve the lead.
  • This victory marks Jamshedpur FC's fourth consecutive win in the Indian Super League.

Ten-man Jamshedpur FC produced a gritty display to defeat Inter Kashi 1-0 in a high-energy Indian Super League match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, here on Friday.

Steven Eze scored the decisive goal, even as the home side played most of the match duration with 10 men after Vincy Barretto was sent off in the 19th minute.

 

This was Jamshedpur's fourth consecutive win of the season.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Jamshedpur created the better chances in the first half. Messi Bouli threatened on multiple occasions, first bursting down the left before heading narrowly wide, while Madih Talal and Nikola Stojanovic combined well in attack.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes also made a crucial save late in the half to keep the scores level.

Eze's Decisive Goal and Jamshedpur's Defensive Strength

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute. After Bouli won a free-kick near the edge of the box, Talal curled in a delivery that Eze headed powerfully past the goalkeeper.

Inter Kashi pressed hard for an equaliser thereafter but were denied by a flying save from Gomes and a disciplined Jamshedpur defence.

The hosts also threatened on the counter, with Talal setting up Bouli whose angled effort was kept out by the Inter Kashi goalkeeper. The visitors came closest late on when a shot struck the woodwork, but Jamshedpur held firm to secure the win.

Looking Ahead

Jamshedpur will next face NorthEast United FC away on March 15.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
