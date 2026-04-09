Late Goal Secures Draw for Jamshedpur FC Against Mumbai City in ISL Top-of-Table Battle

A late equaliser from Sarthak Goloui ensured Jamshedpur FC salvaged a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter, impacting the top of the league standings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC played to a 1-1 draw in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) match.

Brandon Fernandes scored the opening goal for Mumbai City FC in the first half.

Sarthak Goloui's late equaliser secured a point for Jamshedpur FC.

The draw keeps Mumbai City FC at the top of the ISL standings, with Jamshedpur FC in second place.

The match was a hard-fought contest with both teams displaying attacking intent.

A dramatic late equaliser from substitute Sarthak Goloui cancelled out Brandon Fernandes' first-half strike as Jamshedpur FC held Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash in Indian Super League here on Thursday.

The result keeps Mumbai City FC at the top of the standings with 18 points, while Jamshedpur FC move to second spot with 15 points after a hard-fought contest at the Furnace.

Brandon Fernandes was adjudged Player of the Match.

The match began at a high tempo, with both sides showing attacking intent early on.

Mumbai City had the first attempt in the fourth minute through right winger Vikram Partap Singh, while Jamshedpur responded with a series of forward moves led by left winger Mohammed Sanan, striker Raphael Messi Bouli, and Ritwik Kumar Das.

As the first half progressed, Mumbai began to assert control in the final third. Hmingthanmawia Ralte's effort took a deflection and went just wide, while Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung forced a sharp save from keeper Albino Gomes.

The visitors continued to threaten from set-pieces, with Akash Mishra and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte both going close with headers.

Jamshedpur, however, remained dangerous on the counter. Bouli came close with a header, while Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu and Nikola Stojanovic combined well but failed to find the finishing touch.

Bouli produced a moment of brilliance in the 31st minute, controlling a long ball on his chest before unleashing a powerful strike that was parried away by the Islanders keeper Phurba Lachenpa.

Despite Jamshedpur's sustained pressure, it was Mumbai City who struck on the brink of half-time with a well-worked move.

Joni Kauko initiated the attack on the left flank before finding Noufal PN, who squared the ball into the box for Fernandes. The midfielder showed great composure, turning swiftly before firing a shot that took a heavy deflection off Jamshedpur skipper Stephen Eze, wrong-footing Albino Gomes and rolling into the far corner to give the Islanders the lead at the interval.

Second Half Action and Equaliser

Jamshedpur thought they had equalised early in the second-half when Bouli found the net, but the effort was ruled out for offside. The hosts continued to push forward with intent, with Sanan and Ritwik combining to create space for Stojanovic, whose effort sailed narrowly over the bar.

The Men of Steel maintained relentless pressure, dominating possession and pinning Mumbai City deep inside their own half.

Eze came close when Lachenpa ventured off his line, while Vincy Barretto saw his effort blocked by Nuno Reis in a crucial defensive intervention.

Mumbai, meanwhile, looked to hit on the counter and nearly doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute through a fluid team move. Noufal PN carved open the defence before squaring it to Lallianzuala Chhangte, but the captain's effort drifted wide.

As the match entered its closing stages, Jamshedpur intensified their search for an equaliser. Lachenpa produced a vital save from a long throw, but the pressure finally told in the 90th minute.

From a corner delivered by Stojanovic, the ball travelled towards the far post where Sarthak Goloui rose to meet it, guiding a header that struck the underside of the crossbar and crossed the line, sending the home crowd into delirium.

Jamshedpur pushed for a winner in stoppage time, but Mumbai City held firm to secure a point in a gripping contest between two contenders.