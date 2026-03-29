Jammu Marathon Symbolises J&K's Transformation Since 2019

The Jammu Marathon, showcasing international talent, highlights Jammu and Kashmir's transformation into a peaceful and prosperous hub for sports and tourism since the revocation of Article 370.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Jammu Marathon signifies the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

The marathon, organised by the J&K Tourism department, attracted thousands of runners from India and abroad, boosting tourism.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the event as a symbol of J&K's transformation into a hub of peace and prosperity.

The success of the Jammu Marathon is expected to increase tourism and benefit local businesses in the region.

The event follows the Kashmir Marathon in 2023, further establishing J&K on the global sporting stage.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Jammu Marathon symbolises the profound transformation Jammu and Kashmir has embraced since 2019 - the year when the centre revoked special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

"Peace, prosperity and enabling conditions have made the UT a destination for world-class events. Its dream realised at last, as after seven decades, J&K claims its rightful place on the global stage," the LG said at the felicitation ceremony of Jammu Marathon here.

The first-ever International Half Marathon in Jammu, organised by J&K Tourism department, featuring 21 km, 10 km and 5 km race categories, witnessed several thousand runners from across the country and abroad.

Among men, 26-year-old Yeneblo Biyazen Alehegn won the overall half marathon, clocking 1:05:04 hours, narrowly ahead of 19-year-old Gadisa Assefa Ragasa (1:05:05) and 29-year-old Enos Kipruto Saat (1:05:08).

In the women's category, 30-year-old Croline Jeruto Chesir secured first place with a time of 1:14:50, followed by 22-year-old Selamawit Tena Geda (1:14:53) and 20-year-old Lelise Tegegne Wakweya (1:14:59).

From J&K, Adetya Singh (23) and Neha Devi (34) completed the half-marathon in 1:08:47 and 1:35:47, respectively.

Ezekiel Letaya Tiepus (26) and Emebet Gatawy Beyene (21) clinched the 10-km titles in the men's and women's categories, respectively, while Sandeep Pal (20) and Gargi (16) won the 5-km race.

Impact of the Jammu Marathon

Terming the Jammu Marathon as a "historic milestone", the LG said the success of the mega event promises a surge in tourism to the enchanting city of Jammu, benefiting Trade and Businesses and heralding an era of comprehensive development.

"Since 2019, we have advanced one step at a time, crafting a new identity for this Union Territory. We have transformed it into a hub of peace and prosperity, now capable of hosting international marathons, cricket tournaments, and even international events," Sinha said.

He further said that when the Centre first conceived the Kashmir Marathon in 2023, the goal was not just to organise a race, but to announce the arrival of a "new" J&K on the global sporting stage.

He observed that, fueled by the citizens' unyielding resolve, the Jammu Kashmir Union Territory is setting new benchmarks in development.