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James Rodriguez says goodbye to Colombia after 14 years

September 16, 2026 10:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Colombian football legend James Rodriguez has officially announced his retirement from international football, concluding a decorated career that included 131 caps, 31 goals, and a memorable Golden Boot win at the 2014 World Cup.

James Rodriguez

IMAGE: James Rodriguez has retired from international football after 131 appearances for Colombia. Photograph: Sam Navarro/Reuters

Key Points

  • James Rodriguez, a prominent Colombian midfielder, has retired from international football.
  • He earned 131 caps and scored 31 goals for the Colombia national team.
  • Rodriguez was instrumental in Colombia's run to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, winning the Golden Boot.
  • His career highlights include playing in three World Cups and four Copa America tournaments.
  • He recently signed with Atletico Nacional after stints with top clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

James Rodriguez retired from international football, having won 131 caps and inspired his country to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals.

A Storied International Career

"Thank you for every match, every joy, every tear and every dream we shared. Defending the colours of the Colombia national team was one of the greatest honours of my life," Rodriguez said in a video posted on social media.

 

The 35-year-old, who made his senior debut in 2011 and often captained Colombia, scored 31 goals and represented his country at three World Cups and four Copa America tournaments.

Rodriguez rose to global prominence at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, scoring six goals to win the Golden Boot as Colombia reached the quarter-finals. His volley against Uruguay in the last 16 earned him FIFA’s Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

He signed for Colombian side Atletico Nacional last week on a deal running until next June after leaving Major League Soccer club Minnesota United.

Rodriguez previously played for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League and two LaLiga titles, and also had spells with Bayern Munich and Everton.

Source: REUTERS
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