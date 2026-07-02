Jaiswal Goes Viral In Messi Tee At World Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a well-deserved break from the pitch to immerse himself in the electrifying atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup 2026, attending a thrilling match between France and Sweden in New York.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted soaking in the FIFA World Cup 2026 atmosphere from the stands. Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal watched France versus Sweden at the New York-New Jersey stadium.

He embraced the electric atmosphere, wearing a Lionel Messi Argentina jersey.

Jaiswal enjoyed the carnival-like atmosphere and Shakira's FIFA World Cup song.

Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a break from cricket as he attended the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between France and Sweden at the New York-New Jersey stadium, soaking in the big-match atmosphere from the stands.

Fresh from a century outing in India colours against Afghanistan, Jaiswal was spotted soaking in the FIFA World Cup 2026 atmosphere from the stands.

Jaiswal documented the experience in a short social media video, captioned 'Bucket list'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

The 24-year-old batter was seen wearing Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 Argentina jersey as he embraced the electric FIFA World Cup atmosphere.

Jaiswal, looked completely at home among thousands of football fans, humming along to Shakira's official FIFA World Cup song Dai Dai before taking in the entertainment and soaking up the carnival-like atmosphere around the stadium.

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