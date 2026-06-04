Jaismine Lamboria Tops World Boxing Rankings; India Shows Strong Global Presence

Indian boxers are making a significant global impact, with reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria now topping the women's 57kg rankings and several other athletes securing top positions in the latest World Boxing rankings.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria has secured the World No. 1 ranking in the women's 57kg category.

Asian Championships gold medallists Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) have entered the top three in their respective divisions.

India boasts a strong presence with boxers in the top 10 across nine women's and eight men's weight categories.

Minakshi maintains her World No. 1 position in the 48kg category, highlighting consistent Indian dominance.

Overall, India ranks third globally for top-10 athletes, second in women's boxing, and fourth in men's boxing, demonstrating significant depth.

Reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria climbed to the top of the women's 57kg rankings, while Asian championships gold medallists Priya Ghanghas (60kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) broke into the top three of their respective categories in the latest World Boxing rankings.

Indian boxers featured in the top 10 across nine of the 10 women's weight categories and eight of the 10 men's divisions.

Indian Women Boxers Shine In World Rankings

In the women's section, Minakshi retained her World No. 1 ranking in the 48kg category, while Preeti Pawar jumped five places to third in the 54kg weight class. Jaismine, who won the silver at the Asian Championships earlier this year, moved up a spot to be the top ranked boxer in her weight class. World Cup medallists Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Pooja Rani (80kg) and Nupur (+80kg) were all ranked second in their respective divisions. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), who failed to qualify for this year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, slipped one place to fourth, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) held on to her seventh position.

Men's Boxing Talent Also Rises

In the men's categories, Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Asian Games medallist Narender Berwal (90+kg) broke into the top-5. World Cup gold medallist Hitesh Gulia (70kg) dropped one place to sixth, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) was ranked eighth. Akash (75kg) and Lokesh (85kg) also entered the top 10, both ranked eighth.

India's Strong Global Boxing Presence

India currently stands third overall in terms of top-10 ranked athletes globally, while emerging as a dominant force in women's boxing, where it is placed second, and holding a strong fourth position in the men's category. The depth extends well beyond the top 10. On the women's side, Parveen (60kg) is ranked 13th while Ankushita Boro (65kg) is ranked 11th. Among the men, Ankush (80kg) sits just outside the top 10 at No. 11, while Deepak (70kg) is ranked 12th. Jugnoo (85kg) is placed 14th, Harsh Choudhary (90kg) is ranked 10th, and Sumit (75kg) and Kumar Naveen (90kg) are both 18th in the world.