Saxena poised for Australian Football League history!

IMAGE: Jai Saxena is set to create history as the first footballer of full Indian heritage to play an AFL game. Photograph: Jai Saxena/Instagram

Indian-origin teenager Jai Saxena could play for top-flight Australian Football League (AFL) club Collingwood FC after he was picked during the league's Rookie Draft recently.



Saxena is set to create history as the first footballer of full Indian heritage to play an AFL game.



The upcoming AFL season will begin in March next year with the 18-year-old, born

in Australia to Indian parents, having a bright chance of playing for the club after being assigned a jersey number."With the 2025 trade and draft period complete, Collingwood's new players have had their jumper numbers confirmed ahead of the 2026 season," said Collingwood FC on their website.

"Saxena will wear the 43 in his debut year in the black and white. Ricky Barham of the 1970s wore the number, while eventual premiership captain Nick Maxwell had the 43 in the early stages of his career," it added.



Collingwood finished the 2025 season in fourth position. They progressed to the preliminary final but were defeated by the Brisbane Lions.