Khangurra Secures Bronze At Junior Badminton Worlds

Indian shuttler Jagsher Singh Khangurra clinched a bronze medal at the junior World Badminton Championships, highlighting areas for improvement in his game after a tough semifinal loss.

Photograph: BAI Media

Key Points Jagsher Singh Khangurra won a bronze medal at the junior World Badminton Championships on Friday.

Khangurra lost his boys' singles semifinal match to Indonesia's Radithya Bayu Wardhana with a score of 6-15, 15-13, 3-15.

This bronze medal is India's seventh in the individual junior championships.

Khangurra acknowledged the need to improve his stamina and develop a more attacking game for future competitions.

He described the match as "really hard" and noted his opponent's superior stamina and strokes.

India's Jagsher Singh Khangurra settled for the bronze medal in the junior World Badminton Championships after going down in the boys' singles semifinal against Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia here on Friday.

Khangurra's Semifinal Challenge

Khangurra fought back after losing the opening game to force a decider but Wardhana's attacking prowess proved too good for the Indian as he lost 6-15, 15-13, 3-15 in 49 minutes.

This is India's seventh bronze in the individual championships, taking the overall tally to 13 medals including one gold and five silver.

Khangurra said improving his stamina and attacking game would be his key takeaways from the tournament.

"The match was really hard. The Indonesian guy had great stamina and really good strokes. We were playing good rallies, but I was not able to convert them," Khangurra said after the match.

"In the third game, I was out of stamina after around eight points. Our playing styles were mostly similar, but he had more stamina, so he beat me today," he added.

Khangurra admitted he needed to improve his start and patience, while acknowledging that his opponent's ability to find angles and finish rallies made the difference.

"I am satisfied till the quarterfinals, but I could have done better than this. It was my first World Juniors and a really great experience. There are a few things to learn, like stamina and a more attacking game," he said.