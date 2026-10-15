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India's Jagsher Khangurra Assures Medal At Badminton World Junior Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 15, 2026 19:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian shuttler Jagsher Singh Khangurra has made the nation proud by assuring a medal at the prestigious Badminton World Junior Championships after a hard-fought quarterfinal victory on Thursday.

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jagsher Singh Khangurra assured India of a medal at the Badminton World Junior Championships on Thursday.
  • Khangurra defeated Chinese Taipei's Yuan-Syue Jhuang in a thrilling three-game quarterfinal match.
  • He saved a match point in the second game before winning 6-15, 17-15, 15-12.
  • The Indian shuttler will face Indonesia's Radithya Bayu Wardhana in the semi-finals on Friday.
  • Shaina Manimuthu, another Indian player, lost her girls' singles quarterfinal match.

India's Jagsher Singh Khangurra assured himself of a medal at the Badminton World Junior Championships after rallying to beat Chinese Taipei's Yuan-Syue Jhuang in a thrilling three-game quarterfinal here on Thursday.

Khangurra's Path To The Semifinals

Khangurra saved a match point in the second game before prevailing 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 at the Cairo International Stadium.

 

The Punjab shuttler had earlier defeated Malaysia's Lee Qian Chong 15-8, 15-8 in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Khangurra, who has been training at the Centre for Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru for the past two years, will face Indonesia's Radithya Bayu Wardhana on Friday for a place in the final.

The Indian had also beaten Thailand's 22nd seed Punnatat Prempunpong in the round of 32, besides defeating Mauritius' Pranav Bhaugeerothee and Algeria's Mohamed Rayane Bouffeniche in the earlier rounds.

Khangurra has won six medals at international tournaments.

India has so far won one gold, five silver and six bronze.

Shaina Manimuthu also had a chance to assure India of a medal in the girls' singles category but the Asian U-17 silver medallist went down 5-15, 8-15 to China's Yi Qing Yin in the quarterfinals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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