Jadumani Singh Shines In Commonwealth Games Debut

Discover how Indian boxer Jadumani Singh, unburdened by weight-shedding, delivered a confident and dominant performance to secure a unanimous victory in the men's 55kg category at the Commonwealth Games.

Key Points Jadumani Singh secured a unanimous decision victory over Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg boxing contest at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian boxer's move to the 55kg category has eliminated the need for extreme weight shedding, boosting his confidence and performance.

Singh displayed superior technical and tactical skills, dictating the pace with aggressive jabs and combinations.

He effectively neutralised Cullen's height advantage and maintained pressure throughout the bout.

This win marks an assured start to Jadumani Singh's Commonwealth Games campaign, highlighting his strength and improved confidence.

Unburdened by the need to shed 10 kg before every bout, India's Jadumani Singh registered a facile win against local favourite Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg contest at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. Fighting in front of a partisan crowd, Jadumani was technically and tactically too strong for Cullen, beating the Scot by a unanimous decision to move to the pre-quarters, where he will take on Sumama Rehman of Pakistan.

Overcoming Weight Class Challenges

For years, every tournament began with a battle before Jadumani Singh even stepped into the ring. The reigning national boxing champion would routinely shed nearly 10 kilograms to squeeze into the men's 50kg category, sacrificing strength, recovery and peace of mind in pursuit of success. "I was confident that I could do well in 55kg. Now I've had the experience of two-three competitions in this category and become the champion. So I feel better than before," Jadumani had told PTI.

Dominant Performance In The Ring

That confidence was evident from the opening bell. Despite conceding a height advantage to Cullen, Jadumani dictated the pace with his aggressive approach, repeatedly stepping inside with crisp jabs and quick combinations. He neutralised the Scotsman's reach advantage and landed the cleaner punches to comfortably pocket the opening round.

Cullen attempted to use the vocal home support to mount a comeback, but Jadumani remained composed, mixing sharp counters with intelligent footwork to keep his opponent on the back foot. The Indian maintained the pressure in the final round as well, leaving little doubt over the outcome before all five judges awarded him the contest by unanimous decision.

A Strong Start To The Campaign

It was an assured start to Jadumani's Commonwealth Games campaign and another indication that his move up in weight has made him a stronger and more confident boxer.