Jadumani returns home with CWG silver, eyes Asian Games gold

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh, fresh off his Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medal win, has dedicated his achievement to the nation and pledged to intensify his training for a gold medal performance at the upcoming Asian Games.

IMAGE: Jadumani Singh lost to Australia's Jye Dixon in the final by unanimous decision, missing out on gold. Photograph: Jadumani Singh/Instagram

Key Points Jadumani Singh, a Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medalist, received a warm welcome in Imphal upon his return.

He dedicated his silver medal to India, his coaches, support staff, and SAI, expressing gratitude for their help.

Singh, 22, from Manipur, lost to Australia's Jye Dixon in the final by unanimous decision, missing out on gold.

Despite the defeat, Jadumani's campaign included dominant victories over boxers from Scotland, Pakistan, Zambia, and Namibia.

The boxer has vowed to prepare even better and perform stronger at the upcoming Asian Games, aiming for a gold medal.

Indian boxer and Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medalist Jadumani Singh received a warm welcome upon his return to Imphal.

Singh expressed happiness over his achievement while admitting that he had aimed for gold. He dedicated his medal to India, his coaches, support staff and SAI, and vowed to work harder for a stronger performance at the upcoming Asian Games.

CWG Performance and Future Goals

The 22-year-old from Manipur finished with silver after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in a closely fought final.

"I feel great to have won silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. I wanted to win a Gold, but I missed it. However, I will perform even better in the upcoming Asian Games. I will prepare even better...I dedicate my medal to the whole of India, my coaches, supporting staff, SAI and everyone who helped me reach here," Jadumani Singh told the reporters.

The Final Bout

After edging the opening round 3-2 with a strong finish, Jadumani found himself under pressure as Dixon levelled the contest by sweeping the second round 5-0 with effective counter-punching. The Australian maintained his composure in the final round, landing the cleaner shots to secure a unanimous verdict and the gold medal.

Jadumani's Journey to Silver

Despite the defeat, Jadumani's campaign was one of the standout performances by an Indian boxer in Glasgow. He opened with a dominant 5-0 victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen before defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by another unanimous decision in the round of 16.

The Indian then booked a medal with a flawless 5-0 win over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the quarter-finals before outclassing Namibia's Philip Haoseb by the same scoreline in the semi-finals to reach the gold-medal bout.