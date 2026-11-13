Jack Grealish apologises to Everton fans after disciplinary breach

Everton winger Jack Grealish has publicly apologised to fans and the club for a disciplinary breach that led to him missing three crucial matches, expressing his eagerness to return to the pitch for the Premier League side.

IMAGE: Grealish last played a competitive match for Everton on October 17, a Premier League loss to Chelsea before illness forced him to miss a trip to Arsenal the following weekend. Photograph: Craig Brough/via Reuters

Key Points Jack Grealish apologised to Everton fans and the club for missing three matches due to a disciplinary breach.

The Manchester City loanee was reportedly sidelined for missing training without permission.

Grealish expressed his love for playing for Everton and his eagerness to return to competitive action.

Everton secured three wins in Grealish's absence, climbing to sixth in the Premier League table.

Everton winger Jack Grealish has apologised after missing three matches due to a breach of club discipline. The former England international, who is on loan from Manchester City, was dropped from the Everton squad late last month. British media reports said the 31-year-old was sidelined for missing training without permission.

Grealish's Apology and Return

"I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks," Grealish wrote in an Instagram story after he played for Everton in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Derby County. "I love playing for this club and can’t wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you all soon."

Impact on Everton's Performance

Grealish last played a competitive match for Everton on October 17, a Premier League loss to Chelsea before illness forced him to miss a trip to Arsenal the following weekend.

After Grealish was dropped, Everton beat Newcastle United in the League Cup and again in the Premier League before another league win against Coventry City. David Moyes’ side sit sixth in the table ahead of a trip to Brentford on November 23.