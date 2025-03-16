HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Draper ready to challenge the best after slaying Alcaraz

Draper ready to challenge the best after slaying Alcaraz

March 16, 2025 14:05 IST

'I want to really achieve some consistency and get to the point where I'm pushing these top players in the world in the biggest tournaments.'

Jack Draper

IMAGE: Already assured of a spot in the top 10 on Monday, 23-year-old Jack Draper hopes to make his first foray into a Masters 1000 final a triumphant one when he meets Dane Holger Rune at Indian Wells on Sunday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jack Draper said finding consistency can help him challenge the best players in the world after the Briton reached back-to-back ATP finals and marked his entry into the top 10 for the first time.

Draper lifted titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reached the US Open semi-finals during his breakthrough campaign last year but had to skip the 2025 season-opening United Cup in Australia due to a niggling hip problem.

 

He described the tendinitis as a "ticking time bomb" after retiring in the fourth round at the Australian Open against world number three Carlos Alcaraz but showed glimpses of his best form in a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 win over the Spaniard at Indian Wells on Saturday.

"Relief, joy, just a huge feeling of big emotion," said Draper, who lost the Qatar Open final to Andrey Rublev.

"I've been through a lot in my few years with playing and especially the last ones with some injuries and a lot of hard work to always try and get back to a decent level.

"It was my goal at the end of last year that I obviously had some good results, but I want to really achieve some consistency and get to the point where I'm pushing these top players in the world in the biggest tournaments.

"That's the goal. So to obviously come through the match today, that means so much to me, especially against a player of Carlos' calibre."

Already assured of a spot in the top 10 on Monday, the 23-year-old hoped to make his first foray into a Masters 1000 final a triumphant one when he meets Dane Holger Rune on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow already. I'll make sure I look after my recovery," Draper said.

"You've got to get over wins like today, and all my focus and energy is on making sure I do all the right things to give myself the best chance to win the tournament tomorrow."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
