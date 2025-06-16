Spaun wins rainy US Open with monster putt for first major title

IMAGE: J J Spaun kisses the Championship trophy after winning the 125th US Open golf tournament at Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images/Reuters

J J Spaun drained an incredible 64-foot birdie putt that snaked across a sodden 18th green to win the US Open by two shots from Robert MacIntyre on Sunday as the Californian claimed his first major after a chaotic final round at Oakmont Country Club.



Spaun needed only a par at the closing hole to avoid a Monday playoff but went one better, sinking the huge putt in the rain to win the year's third major and erase the disappointment from his close call at The Players Championship in March.



"Just to finish it off like that is just a dream," said Spaun, who closed with a two-over-par 72 that left him at one under for the week.



"To have my own moment like that at this championship, I'll never forget this moment for the rest of my life."



When the clinching putt dropped, Spaun tossed his putter, delivered a fist pump, hugged his caddie and then walked off the green with his two young daughters in tow on Father's Day to celebrate a career-defining win.



"It was so cool to just have my whole family there on Father's Day," said Spaun. "It's just incredible. I have no words to describe the moment and them being able to see me as the winner."



Spaun reached the driveable par-four 17th hole level with Scotland's MacIntyre, who was already in the clubhouse after a two-under 68, and delivered the shot of his life - a 309-yard strike that settled 17 feet from the cup.

IMAGE: J J Spaun delivered the shot of his life - a 309-yard strike that settled 17 feet from the cup. Photograph: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images/Reuters

The 34-year-old American sent his eagle putt past the hole but made the comebacker and then went on to secure the win in style at the 18th, where he said he did not look at the scoreboard so as not to alter his plan.



"I knew based off of, like, what the crowd was saying that I felt like if I two-putted I would probably win, but I didn't want to look," said Spaun. "I didn't want to do anything dumb trying to protect a three-putt or something."



The triumph comes three months after Spaun lost in a playoff to world number two Rory McIlroy at The Players Championship, a defeat which was hard to take but left him knowing he could mix it with the game's elite.



Spaun had led the way after the first round of the US Open where he managed the only bogey-free round of the day despite playing an Oakmont layout that is considered one of the toughest courses in the world.



In the final round he looked well out of contention after a carding five early bogeys but he never went away and as the leaders all failed to pull away he found himself back in the thick of things late on the back nine.



Viktor Hovland (73) finished three shots back in third place, while Cameron Young (70) and LIV Golf players Tyrrell Hatton (72) and Carlos Ortiz (73) finished a further shot back in a share of fourth place.

IMAGE: J J Spaun celebrates with his family after winning the US Open golf tournament. Photograph: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sam Burns (78), who took a one-shot lead over Spaun and Adam Scott into the final round, struggled late in his round and finished five shots back.



"I went out there and gave it the best I had," said Burns. "Golf's a hard game, especially on this golf course. At the end of the day, I can hold my head high."



Australian Scott, playing in his 96th consecutive major, dropped five shots over his closing five holes and finished in a share of 12th place after a closing 79.



The final round was interrupted by a 96-minute weather delay after heavy rains forced puddles of water to form on the greens and fairways and forced the grounds crew at Oakmont to use squeegees to get the course ready.



Twice major champion Jon Rahm, who began the day 11 shots back, closed with a three-under 67 that was the day's joint low round, the Spaniard finishing five shots back in a share of seventh with world number one Scottie Scheffler (70) and Burns.



World number two Rory McIlroy also saved his best for last and carded a 67 to reach seven over.

McIlroy, who had been struggling to find form since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, is looking forward to some downtime before the British Open being held next month at Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland.



"I just need to get myself in the right frame of mind. I probably haven't been there the last few weeks," said McIlroy.



"But as I said, getting home and having a couple weeks off before that, hopefully feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, will get me in the right place again."