HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » IWL: Sreebhumi sink Gokulam Kerala; Garhwal United win

IWL: Sreebhumi sink Gokulam Kerala; Garhwal United win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 21:26 IST

x

IWL

IMAGE: Sreebhumi FC stunned former champions Gokulam Kerala FC in an Indian Women's League encounter, in Kalyani, on Wednesday. Photograph: Gokulam Kerala/X

Captain Dangmei Grace struck a brace as Sreebhumi FC registered a resounding 4-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in an Indian Women's League match, in Kalyani, on Wednesday.

Grace was the standout performer, scoring in the fourth and 59th minutes, while midfielder Rimpa Haldar added the third goal in the 66th minute before Anju Chanu rounded off the tally in the 77th minute.

The contest was effectively set in motion within the opening minutes, with Sreebhumi wasting no time in asserting themselves.

Barely four minutes had elapsed when Grace opened the scoring, capitalising on a swift move down the right flank. Sibani Devi swung in an inviting cross, and the Sreebhumi captain rose above defender Kritina Devi to power a header into the net.

Stung by the early setback, Gokulam Kerala attempted to respond with greater urgency, but found space and time hard to come by.
Sreebhumi continued to look threatening, with Sibani Devi and Rimpa Haldar dictating proceedings from midfield.

The confidence gained from a strong first half translated seamlessly into the second. Sreebhumi resumed with renewed intensity and doubled their advantage in the 59th minute.

Haldar slipped a precise through ball into the penalty area, and Grace timed her run perfectly to guide the ball home.

 

Gokulam's resistance faded further seven minutes later when Rimpa Haldar added a third. Picking up possession at the edge of the box, she showed composure to round goalkeeper Sowmiya N before rolling the ball into an empty net.

The rout was completed in the 77th minute. A cross from the left caused chaos inside the Gokulam box, with Sowmiya initially saving Sibani Devi's effort and Anju Tamang clearing off the line.

The danger was not fully averted, however, as Anju Chanu reacted quickly to loft the ball over the goalkeeper into the net.

Garhwal United pip Kickstart

In Kolkata, Garhwal United earned their second win in as many matches, defeating Kickstart FC Karnataka 1-0.

Lhingdeikim (79th) scored the only goal of the match as newly promoted Garhwal United provisionally moved to the top of the table with six points from two matches -- two ahead of second-placed Nita Football Academy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

World Record! Gani's 32-ball ton powers Bihar to 574/6
World Record! Gani's 32-ball ton powers Bihar to 574/6
Rohit-inspired Mumbai decimate Sikkim in Vijay Hazare
Rohit-inspired Mumbai decimate Sikkim in Vijay Hazare
Comeback Kings! Rohit, Kohli slam centuries
Comeback Kings! Rohit, Kohli slam centuries
Kohli marks Vijay Hazare return with trademark ton
Kohli marks Vijay Hazare return with trademark ton
Rinku & Co fire in unison as UP thrash Hyderabad
Rinku & Co fire in unison as UP thrash Hyderabad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Nine-Day Shimla winter carnival begins0:38

Nine-Day Shimla winter carnival begins

Newlyweds Eshaan Roshan & Wife Make a Stunning Entry at Wedding Reception0:55

Newlyweds Eshaan Roshan & Wife Make a Stunning Entry...

Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Spotted Together in Same Car0:47

Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Spotted Together in Same Car

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO