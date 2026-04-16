IWL 2025-26 Set to Resume in Kolkata

The Indian Women's League 2025-26 is set to resume its second phase in Kolkata on April 27, featuring top teams like East Bengal FC and crucial matches determining championship and relegation spots.

Key Points The second phase of the Indian Women's League 2025-26 starts on April 27 in Kolkata.

East Bengal FC will face Sribhumi FC in the opening match of the second phase.

Matches will be held at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence and the East Bengal Ground.

East Bengal FC currently leads the league table, while Sesa FA and Kickstart FC are in relegation spots.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to IWL 2 next season, with the top two from IWL 2 being promoted.

The second phase of the Indian Women's League 2025-26 will begin here on April 27 with East Bengal FC facing Sribhumi FC in a rescheduled fixture from Phase 1.

The first phase, spanning 27 matches, was held from December 20, 2025, to January 9, 2026.

The league took a break of more than three months to allow players available for the senior and U20 women's national teams camps and the AFC Women's Asian Cup in March and the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in April.

A further 29 matches will be played in Phase 2 from April 27 to May 18, with the eight teams playing each other in the second leg of the double round-robin format of the league.

The matches will be played in two venues -- AIFF National Centre of Excellence and the East Bengal Ground. All matches will kick off at 15:00 and 19:00 IST.

League Standings and Relegation Battle

Defending champions East Bengal FC are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from six games, while Sesa FA and Kickstart FC occupy the relegation spots with one and six points, respectively.

The team with the most points at the end of the season will be crowned champions.

On the other hand, the seventh and eighth-placed sides will be relegated to IWL 2 next season.

The top two teams from IWL 2 2025-26 final round will be promoted to IWL 2026-27.