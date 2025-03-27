Ikwaput hits hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala sink Sribhumi

IMAGE: Gokulam Kerala FC's Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput celebrates after scoring against Sribhumi FC in an Indian Women's League encounter in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Wednesday. Photograph: Gokulam Kerala FC/X

Fazila Ikwaput struck a hat-trick to power Gokulam Kerala FC to a dominant 3-0 win over Sribhumi FC in a crucial 2024-25 Indian Women's League match in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Wednesday.

With this commanding performance, Ikwaput extended her tally to 22 goals this season, tightening her grip on the Golden Boot race and reaffirming her status as the most lethal forward in the league.

The win marked an emphatic return to form for Gokulam Kerala, who had suffered a shock 0-1 defeat in their previous outing against bottom-placed HOPS FC.

That result raised eyebrows and questions, but the defending champions responded in style to keep themselves firmly in the title hunt.

Now second in the standings with 23 points from 10 matches, Gokulam Kerala remain four points adrift of table-toppers East Bengal.

For Sribhumi FC, however, it was a dismal outing.

Lacking cohesion and cutting edge, they failed to mount any significant resistance and looked a shadow of a side that had previously shown promise. The defeat leaves them in fourth place with 12 points from 10 matches.

From the opening whistle, it was clear Gokulam Kerala meant business.

Their intent was rewarded as early as the ninth minute when Ikwaput latched onto a long ball from deep midfield.

Spotting Sribhumi goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan off her line, the Ugandan forward calmly slotted the ball past her to open the scoring.

Just four minutes later, the Ugandan pounced again.

A mix-up between Chauhan and her defenders gifted her a golden opportunity, and she needed no second invitation.

With razor-sharp anticipation, Ikwaput nicked the ball and expertly lobbed it into the net to double her tally and leave the Sribhumi backline stunned.

Sribhumi did attempt to regroup after the early blows, stringing together some possession and pushing forward in search of a breakthrough.

However, they lacked bite in the final third, and Gokulam's midfielders ensured control remained with the home side by winning key duels and dictating the tempo.

The match was effectively put to bed in the 64th minute, and unsurprisingly, it was Ikwaput who did the damage.

After a slick passing move, the ball was fed into the box and Ikwaput, unmarked, coolly finished to complete her hat-trick and send the Gokulam Kerala bench into celebration.