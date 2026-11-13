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IWL: East Bengal leave it late to sink Gokulam Kerala

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 13, 2026 20:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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East Bengal FC kicked off their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026-27 campaign with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, as Fazila Ikwaput netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Kalyani Stadium.

East Bengal FC

IMAGE: Fazila Ikwaput celebrates after scoring the late winner for East Bengal against Gokulam Kerala. Photograph: East Bengal FC/X

Key Points

  • East Bengal FC defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in their opening Indian Women's League 2026-27 match on Friday.
  • Fazila Ikwaput scored the decisive goal in second-half stoppage time at Kalyani Stadium.
  • Both teams had several chances, with East Bengal FC's Naorem Priyangka Devi hitting the post and Gokulam Kerala FC's goalkeeper Shreya Hooda making key saves.
  • The match remained goalless until the dramatic late winner, highlighting a closely contested encounter.

East Bengal FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening Indian Women's League 2026-27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Fazila Ikwaput struck in second-half stoppage time to hand the hosts all three points, according to a press release from IWL.

 

First Half Action And Missed Opportunities

East Bengal FC started brightly, enjoying the greater share of possession and creating several promising opportunities. Sulanjana Raul impressed with her footwork and attacking intent, while Gokulam Kerala FC remained organised defensively.

Fazila created an opportunity in the 20th minute, setting up Hemam Shilky Devi, whose effort went over the crossbar. Six minutes later, Shilky Devi played Resty Nanziri through on goal, but goalkeeper Shreya Hooda produced an important save, as both the teams went into the half-time break at 0-0.

Second Half Pressure And Dramatic Winner

Gokulam Kerala FC began the second half positively, with Shilji Shaji sending an effort wide, while Vanessa Mbinho Chikupila threatened down the flank.

East Bengal FC responded with sustained pressure as Naorem Priyangka Devi struck the post with a header following Loitongbam Ashalata Devi's corner.

Fazila also went close with an attempted chip, while Hooda produced a brilliant point-blank save to deny Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu.

The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time when Rimpa Haldar played Fazila through on goal, and the forward finished past Hooda to seal a dramatic victory.

The IWL action continues on Saturday, November 14, with Kickstart FC Karnataka facing Sethu Madurai at the Kalyani Stadium.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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